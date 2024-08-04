This Quiet Town On The Oregon Coast Is A Secret Spot For A Laidback Beach Vacation

Waldport, Oregon, bills itself as where the forest meets the sea, and that's more than just a catchy slogan. Waldport is squished between the Pacific on one side and the Sisuslaw National Forest on the other. Dense forests grow up to the water's edge, and freshwater meets salt water in the center of town. While this area is rarely recognized as the most stunning beach in the Pacific Northwest, there's a unique feel here that most of the world hasn't caught on to yet. How many other beach towns offer free bike rentals? Waldport provides everything you need for a great beach trip, minus the crowds.

Waldport is arguably so low-key that it might be lesser-known than another stretch of coastline famously referred to as an Oregon secret. To be more off-the-beaten-track than a secret beach takes talent, especially when Waldport's unique scenery is so beautiful. Now, the secret's starting to slip out: Waldport has embraced its natural resources and developed a thriving community in its brackish waters.

The town developed along the banks of the Alsea River, culminating around Alsea Bay, where the river flows into the Pacific. The bay itself is one of the town's main attractions, marked by the distinctive Alsea Bay Bridge. The waters under the bridge are teeming with ocean life, and over 400 bird species pass through, scanning the waters and soaring for seafood.

