This Quiet Town On The Oregon Coast Is A Secret Spot For A Laidback Beach Vacation
Waldport, Oregon, bills itself as where the forest meets the sea, and that's more than just a catchy slogan. Waldport is squished between the Pacific on one side and the Sisuslaw National Forest on the other. Dense forests grow up to the water's edge, and freshwater meets salt water in the center of town. While this area is rarely recognized as the most stunning beach in the Pacific Northwest, there's a unique feel here that most of the world hasn't caught on to yet. How many other beach towns offer free bike rentals? Waldport provides everything you need for a great beach trip, minus the crowds.
Waldport is arguably so low-key that it might be lesser-known than another stretch of coastline famously referred to as an Oregon secret. To be more off-the-beaten-track than a secret beach takes talent, especially when Waldport's unique scenery is so beautiful. Now, the secret's starting to slip out: Waldport has embraced its natural resources and developed a thriving community in its brackish waters.
The town developed along the banks of the Alsea River, culminating around Alsea Bay, where the river flows into the Pacific. The bay itself is one of the town's main attractions, marked by the distinctive Alsea Bay Bridge. The waters under the bridge are teeming with ocean life, and over 400 bird species pass through, scanning the waters and soaring for seafood.
Things to do in Waldport, Oregon
Waldport has rivers, bays, beaches, and national forests all within striking distance. You can get sunburned in the sand one day and venture deep into the woods the next. Before you lay down your beach towel, pop into the Historic Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center to get a lay of the land. The town's history can point you in the right direction. For instance, you can re-create the route the very first white settlers took to arrive in Waldport by floating down the Alsea River.
In the beginning, the Alsea River shaped Waldport into a peninsula. Then, it brought European Settlers all the way to the West Coast. Now, it invites us to enjoy the fruits of all that labor by crabbing, fishing, and boating along the estuary. If you'd rather spend your trip watching the tide roll away, it's best done sittin' on the Dock of the Bay Marina, a riverside put-in point with boat rentals and crabbing equipment.
Once you're finished in the river, head to Waldport's sandy beaches and the deep blue sea. Governor Patterson Memorial State Recreation Site is a great spot to set up your umbrella. The Oregon State Parks Department calls this beachfront park "a beachcomber's delight." The site is just over a mile from downtown, so you can use the free Green Bike Co-op rental program, to zip off towards the beach in style.
Where to eat, shop, and stay in Waldport
After a long day on the river or at the beach, cap off your afternoon by enjoying a fresh catch. There are plenty of opportunities to taste local seafood in Waldport — fish and chips are on the menu at The Salty Dawg, The Flounder Inn Tavern, or grab some to go from the Oregon Fishmongers food truck. If you're not in the mood for fish, fill up on burgers or tacos at Skōsh. It's a classic beach shack that features high-quality classics — make sure you try the signature sauce made in-house.
Waldport has plenty of accommodation and restaurants, but it's slightly lacking in the grocery store department. Ray's Food Place in town will have everything you need, alongside a reputation for high prices. So consider a quick stop and shop before you arrive. Your last chance to hit the grocery stores will likely come in Newport or Yachats. These larger population centers are directly north and south, respectively, along Oregon State Highway 101, a meandering coastal route that covers the entire Oregon coast.
Local accommodation options are well-equipped for road trippers, with several campgrounds and RV parks, some along the beach and some by the river. The bayshore side of the bridge provides most of the available rental houses, but many quality options exist on both sides of the bay. Your best bet for a hotel will be checking out the modest, affordable, and (most importantly) beachfront Waldport Inn. If you fancy a bit of a road trip, consider driving to the striking Crater Lake National Park for scenic hiking.