A Blissful Beach Vacation Without Crowds Awaits At This Breathtaking Croatian Island

Croatia is known for its stunning Adriatic coastline, dotted with warm-weather, tourist-friendly islands that draw visitors from around the globe. While popular spots like Hvar and Dubrovnik are often packed with visitors, there's a hidden gem where you can enjoy the same natural beauty without the crowds: Vis Island. This unspoiled paradise offers a tranquil escape, perfect for anyone looking to slow down and savor the simple pleasures of sun, sea, and history.

Vis is one of Croatia's most remote islands, located about 60 miles from the Italian coast. You can reach the island by ferry from Split, Milna, or Hvar, and the journey offers a scenic introduction to the breathtaking Adriatic landscape. For many years, Vis was a military zone, which kept it isolated from the tourism boom that swept through other parts of the country. As a result, Vis has retained much of its traditional charm, with picturesque fishing villages, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters that make it a dream destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat.

The ideal time to visit depends on your preference. May through September is usually preferable due to the comfortable weather, and given that as soon as the winter months begin, a lot of restaurants close early, and transportation to the island is less available. If you're looking to go to Vis for the dolphin watching, dolphin season runs from late spring into the autumn. Fewer boats on the water means you might have a better chance of seeing bottlenose dolphins in the springtime, when they're also mating and giving birth.

