This Mesmerizing Destination Is Easily South Korea's Most Beautiful Island Vacation

Often touted as the "Hawaii of South Korea," Jeju Island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site tucked off South Korea's southern shores. A vacation hotspot for Koreans and foreigners alike, Jeju was once a far flung isle that was rarely visited by outsiders but became a popular travel destination in the 1980s. Most well known now for its succulent tangerines, volcanic landscapes, and fresh seafood, Jeju is steeped in fascinating, and at times macabre, history.

The local dialect, known as Jejueo, has been designated a critically endangered language by UNESCO, many Jeju residents still believe in animism, and the famous female deep sea divers, called haenyeo, still swim into the depths of the sea to hunt for their families meals. Visitors can see all this and more on a trip to the island, whether they choose to seek out the many heritage sites like the Jeju Stone Park, or simply want to get back in touch with nature.

As the backdrop of countless K-dramas, from "Our Blues" to "Boys Over Flowers," you know that Jeju must be beautiful — and it is. Visitors will find sweeping vistas to explore, including the tallest peak in the entire country and a dormant volcano, Hallasan Mountain, alongside craggy cliff sides like Seongsan Ilchulbong. One thing's for sure, there's something for everyone on this temperate island paradise.

