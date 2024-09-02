Explore Scenery Like Bryce Canyon National Park Without The Crowds At This Underrated Monument

Because the number one draw of Cedar Breaks National Monument is the incredible scenery of its hoodoo-filled amphitheater, one of the best things you can do is to explore the rim while taking in the view. One way to do this is to drive along the scenic route of the Cedar Breaks Highway (U-148) stopping at the four overlooks and viewpoints along the way.

If you are up for hiking, then you are in luck, because there are plenty of trails at Cedar Breaks and most of them are rated as easy or moderate (although you should keep in mind that you will be at an elevation of over 10,000 feet, so even easy hikes may make you feel out of breath). The Alpine Pond Trail and Spectra Point Trail are both beautiful and short hikes that are rated the most-popular at the monument on AllTrails. If you are looking for a longer hike, you can opt for the 4-hour moderately-strenuous South Rim Trail which offers spectacular views.

If you are interested in astronomy, then you should know that just like Bryce Canyon — which is one of the best national parks for stargazing – Cedar Breaks is an official Dark Sky location from which you can even see the Milky Way. The National Park Service also hosts a Dark Sky Tour in the summer every week Friday through Sunday in the evening at Point Supreme where rangers lead visitors through telescope viewings and a laser tour of the constellations.

