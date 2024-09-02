This Long Stretch Of Sand Is One Of The Only Spots In Los Angeles To Legally Have A Beach Bonfire
If there's one thing that's plentiful in Los Angeles, it's coastal destinations. Arguably, some of California's most stunning beaches can be found in La-La Land. But there's one place in particular that is especially unique and that is Dockweiler Beach. It's situated next to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Playa del Rey. Many reviewers on Tripadvisor cite impressive views of the departing planes. However, this is not the only factor that makes Dockweiler extraordinary. Most notably, this 288 acre beach features fire pits.
In fact, Dockweiler is the only beach in the City of Angels with public fire pits. That said, this hidden gem has plenty of activities for groups of friends and loved ones to enjoy before they end the night with a bonfire. Dockweiler, which is a swimming beach, has volleyball courts and a bike path that is part of the Marvin Braude Bike Trail. Moreover, it features the Dockweiler Beach Hang Gliding Park where adrenaline enthusiasts can try their hand at this extreme sport with Windsports. There is also an onsite restaurant, Oceans Cafe and Grill, which serves breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, and more.
Beachgoers will have plenty of time to kill as they wait for the sun to go down. Lamentably, the fire pits are first come, first serve. Thus, to have a bonfire at Dockweiler one must plan accordingly.
Prepping for a bonfire at Los Angeles' Dockweiler Beach
Undoubtedly, Dockweiler Beach is one of the best beaches in California for a perfect late-night bonfire. However, to experience this, one Reddit user explained: "Gotta get there when it opens. I have literally sprinted towards pits trying to beat out other beach goers. Take a tent and get ready to take a nap. Small cooler, music, books, and other things to keep you busy." At the time of this writing, Dockweiler opens at 6 a.m. Yes, this is extremely early, but arriving then increases your chances of being able to nab a fire pit.
Another word of advice? If you can, bring a friend (or friends) with you so the fire pit is never left unguarded. You wouldn't want it to be snatched away if you decide to take a bathroom break. This also means that you and whoever you bring along can switch off and participate in any of the above-mentioned activities during the day without fear of losing your fire pit.
Furthermore, visitors should take into account that they must bring their own supplies. This includes wood, a lighter, drinks, food, charcoal, and a cooking grate, amongst other things. As a safety precaution, once your bonfire has come to an end, make sure to use water and not sand to snuff out the fire. Note that Dockweiler does have paid parking lots. It's also important to keep in mind that Dockweiler is busiest on the weekends, the summer months, and holidays.
Dockweiler Beach is a gateway to some of Los Angeles' best beach towns
In addition to its famed fire pits, Dockweiler Beach welcomes campers at the Dockweiler RV Park. What could be better than sleeping by the ocean and having a bonfire? Among the amenities offered are showers and laundry facilities. Reservations can be made online. And if you're not camping, this is another incentive for arriving at Dockweiler in the early morning for a fire pit. Nevertheless, if you're looking for something else to do during your time there, make sure to bring a bike.
The aforementioned Marvin Braude Bike Trail at Dockweiler can take visitors to Venice Beach, one of the most filmed locations in the world, in a jiffy. Take this opportunity to explore the eclectic Venice Beach Boardwalk. Or if you feel adventurous enough, continue on to the Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park. This seaside amusement park has rides, carnival games, and an array of fast food eateries.
Another nearby destination on the Marvin Braude Bike Trail is Manhattan Beach. Located only a few miles away from Dockweiler, the Manhattan Beach Pier is a scenic spot with an array of dining and drinking options. This includes The Kettle, a cozy diner-like establishment and Hennessey's Tavern, a pub with an Irish-inspired menu. For those who need a sweet treat before heading back to Dockweiler, the Manhattan Beach Creamery is an ice cream and candy shop. All in all, whether you're camping or not, a world of fun is at your disposal at and from Dockweiler.