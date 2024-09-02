This Long Stretch Of Sand Is One Of The Only Spots In Los Angeles To Legally Have A Beach Bonfire

If there's one thing that's plentiful in Los Angeles, it's coastal destinations. Arguably, some of California's most stunning beaches can be found in La-La Land. But there's one place in particular that is especially unique and that is Dockweiler Beach. It's situated next to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Playa del Rey. Many reviewers on Tripadvisor cite impressive views of the departing planes. However, this is not the only factor that makes Dockweiler extraordinary. Most notably, this 288 acre beach features fire pits.

In fact, Dockweiler is the only beach in the City of Angels with public fire pits. That said, this hidden gem has plenty of activities for groups of friends and loved ones to enjoy before they end the night with a bonfire. Dockweiler, which is a swimming beach, has volleyball courts and a bike path that is part of the Marvin Braude Bike Trail. Moreover, it features the Dockweiler Beach Hang Gliding Park where adrenaline enthusiasts can try their hand at this extreme sport with Windsports. There is also an onsite restaurant, Oceans Cafe and Grill, which serves breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, and more.

Beachgoers will have plenty of time to kill as they wait for the sun to go down. Lamentably, the fire pits are first come, first serve. Thus, to have a bonfire at Dockweiler one must plan accordingly.

