This Is The Best Time Of Day To Visit The Eiffel Tower For Views, Per Rick Steves

If you're a seasoned traveler, you probably know that the best time of day to visit tourist hot spots is usually first thing in the morning, before the majority of visitors have started their day. However, according to famous travel expert, TV host, and tour guide Rick Steves, that general advice doesn't apply to the Eiffel Tower. Believe it or not, on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, he recommends getting on the elevator and heading up the tower in the evening.

If you're hoping to ascend the tower and look out at the city below, you could very easily end up waiting in line for two hours or so, depending on the day and the season, so you might as well go when the views are totally worth it. According to Steves, the best time to admire the City of Love from above is just before sunset. Not only will you get to take in a romantic sunset over the city, you can get a clear view of the city in daylight, then wait to see the lights of the city at night emerge.