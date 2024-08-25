The Secret Spot You Should Check Out In The Eiffel Tower On Your Paris Trip, Per Rick Steves

If you can't get enough of cities like Paris and envy those who call the French capital home, know that there is an address that even Parisians living in Gros-Caillou, the neighborhood at the heart of the city of love, are jealous of. The address in question is a small apartment located near the top of the Eiffel Tower, and the man it belonged to was the designer of the iconic monument — Gustave Eiffel.

Per travel guru Rick Steves, a leading authority on places to visit (and avoid) in Europe, this secret apartment is one of the Eiffel Tower's highlights. Despite being implored by many and even being offered small fortunes to let out the one-of-a-kind apartment for just a night, Eiffel never let anyone else use it and only hosted very select visitors, a notable one being Thomas Edison.

After being closed to the public for years, the apartment can now be peered into through a glass window. The seated wax figures of Eiffel and Edison aside, it's the rest of the apartment that is interesting to soak in because of how remarkably quaint it looks despite being situated at one of the world's most iconic addresses. The simple layout is partly because Eiffel spent the latter years of his life in the tower conducting research in a variety of fields. His apartment is only part of the secret — the Eiffel Tower was meant as a tool for scientific research from the start!

