Numerous YouTubers have complimented the Moldovan people's hospitality. While walking around Lake Valea Morilor, Scottish traveler Steve Nash said, "Don't think everyone is cold over here — they're very friendly." Popular YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt — real name Benjamin Rich — had little problem finding friendly locals, either; in his video "I Got Drunk with Babushkas," Rich shared home-brewed wine with hospitable rural women.

Rich's Russian language skills helped him connect with locals, but don't worry if you're lacking that respect. With hand signals and a few phrases, just speak "wine" instead. The Moldovan people have cultivated grapes since 2800 BC. Today, the country's leading winery — Milestii Mici — is just south of Chișinău. The attractive grounds sit above an enormous 200 km underground labyrinth that stores an incredible 1.5 million bottles of wine. In 2005, the Guinness Book of Records recognized Milestii Mici's "Golden Collection" as the largest wine collection in the world.

Milestii Mici claims that the Republic of Moldova is known as the "country with open doors in the paradise of wine." With a winery of over one million bottles, annual crowds of just 20,000, and extensive wine tours that cost as little as $20 — we can see what they mean.

