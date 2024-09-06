Discover The Least-Visited Country In All Of Europe For A Scenic, Affordable Wine Paradise
"Where is Moldova?" you may ask. Moldova is a small, landlocked nation between Romania and Ukraine, and it is the least-visited country in Europe. In 2023, 391,000 tourists visited Moldova. It was a record-breaking number for the former Soviet state but still a tiny fraction of Europe's visitor numbers. One can expect a rough edge in Moldova's towns and cities. The nation has struggled since independence in 1991 and remains one of the poorest countries in Europe.
This is encouraging news for any traveler who favors up-and-coming destinations where they can stimulate local economies, meet locals, and travel on a shoestring budget. In Moldova, you're unlikely to find selfie sticks, junk vendors, rip-off prices, and all the other features of disappointing tourist traps. Instead, one can meet friendly people, visit sprawling parks, and enjoy one of Europe's most passionate wine scenes.
Friendly people and the biggest wine cellar in the world
Numerous YouTubers have complimented the Moldovan people's hospitality. While walking around Lake Valea Morilor, Scottish traveler Steve Nash said, "Don't think everyone is cold over here — they're very friendly." Popular YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt — real name Benjamin Rich — had little problem finding friendly locals, either; in his video "I Got Drunk with Babushkas," Rich shared home-brewed wine with hospitable rural women.
Rich's Russian language skills helped him connect with locals, but don't worry if you're lacking that respect. With hand signals and a few phrases, just speak "wine" instead. The Moldovan people have cultivated grapes since 2800 BC. Today, the country's leading winery — Milestii Mici — is just south of Chișinău. The attractive grounds sit above an enormous 200 km underground labyrinth that stores an incredible 1.5 million bottles of wine. In 2005, the Guinness Book of Records recognized Milestii Mici's "Golden Collection" as the largest wine collection in the world.
Milestii Mici claims that the Republic of Moldova is known as the "country with open doors in the paradise of wine." With a winery of over one million bottles, annual crowds of just 20,000, and extensive wine tours that cost as little as $20 — we can see what they mean.
Caves and bison off the beaten track
Beyond the miles of sunflower fields that dominate stretches of the Moldovan countryside is the Padurea Domneasca (Royal Forest) Nature Reserve. At 6,000 hectares, it is the largest reserve in Moldova and home to a wide variety of animals, from otters and wildcats to boars, swans, eagles, herons, and pine martens.
Rarest of all are the European bison. These beasts went extinct in 1927 when a hunter shot the last wild European bison in the Caucasus region. Using just 60 specimens from zoos and private parks, reintroduction efforts began in the 1950s. Today, there are approximately 7,000 wild European bison scattered across Europe, including in the Padurea Domneasca Nature Reserve. Bison and boars can be dangerous, and so can the landscape, so make sure you consider safety tips before a solo hike.
Additional ruggedness can be found in the Cave of Surprises, located 40 km from Chișinău. Discovered in the 1970s, the cave system is roughly 11 million years old and 5577 feet long. For context, that is more than three times longer than One World Trade Center is high. Despite the cave's great size and towering limestone halls, there are still some very tight, claustrophobia-triggering passages.