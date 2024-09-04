Rick Steves Believes This Underrated Country Is Europe's 'Best Kept Secret'

Britain, France, and Germany have long overshadowed the tiny nation of Belgium. It was these countries, along with Austria and Russia, that recognized the country during the Treaty of London in 1839, and since then, Belgium has been caught in the middle of these nations' ugliest conflicts, namely the first and second World Wars.

Since the liberation of Belgium and Europe in 1945, generations of travelers have visited the cities of Bruges, Brussels, Liege, Antwerp, and the surrounding areas. Some would have been charmed by the unspoiled Medieval architecture and the world class beer; however, a sizable contingent has long accused Belgium of being not particularly bad, dangerous, or unpleasant, but really just rather... boring. Not true, according to Rick Steves.

In fact, Steves has called Belgium one of "Europe's best kept secrets" on account of many travelers overlooking the nation's diversity. As one Belgian told Steves, "We're a mix culturally: One-third English for our sense of humor, one-third French for our love of culture and good living, and one-third German for our work ethic." A continental crossroads of linguistics, culture, cuisine, and history, Belgium is very much among Europe's most underrated countries.

