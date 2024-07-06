The Gorgeous And Wildly Underrated European Country Where Public Transportation Is Free

If you're planning European day trips that cross borders, you definitely won't want to skip a trip to Luxembourg. It's only a short trip from France, Belgium, or Germany, and as tiny as this little European nation may be, it has plenty to explore — and a lot of it is accessible by public transportation. Even better, all public transportation has been free for tourists and locals alike since 2020.

Luxembourg's attractions are often overlooked by travelers who have their sights focused on landmarks in other European nations. But from Luxembourg's quaint countryside to its vibrant Christmas markets, you'll find a lot to do and see whether you're staying for an afternoon or a week. For example, if you're planning to be in Germany to see Burg Eltz castle, you might want to include a journey to Luxembourg to see the beautiful fairytale-style Vianden Castle.

Or, if you're exploring the fascinating Catacombs of Paris or going deep into Palais du Coudenberg in Brussels, you'll love descending into the 17th-century tunnels called Bock Casemates. Best of all, you can probably get to your destination by train, tram, or bus — all of which are free.

