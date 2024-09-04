Experience Vibrant Nightlife At America's Underrated City Called 'Paris Of The Plains'

Kansas City, Missouri (not to be confused with the other Kansas City, which is right across the border in Kansas), is not a place you typically think of in the same way that you think about Paris, France. Most people around the world could likely name a famous landmark (or two or three) in Paris; the same can't be said for Kansas City. And French cuisine, which comes with its own set of unspoken rules, is known for being elevated and refined, while Kansas City barbecue is almost inherently messy. On the surface, the two cities couldn't seem more different; however, Kansas City was actually once called the "Paris of the Plains," and it continues to have a thriving nightlife scene with fantastic places for dancing, dining, and drinking, helping the city continue to live up to its nickname.

Advertisement

Here's how the city got its Parisian moniker. During Prohibition in the U.S., people still found a way to get booze and go out on the town with the rise of the speakeasy. It was especially true in Kansas City, thanks in large part to the influence of local political boss Tom Pendergast. Pendergast was able to get law enforcement to look the other way when it came to drinking, gambling, and the like, so it became known as the place to go if you wanted to have a good time. This legacy persisted even after the repeal of Prohibition. "If you want to see some sin, forget about Paris and go to Kansas City," journalist Edward Morrow wrote in a 1938 article for the "Omaha World-Herald," according to KC Today.

Advertisement