Experience Vibrant Nightlife At America's Underrated City Called 'Paris Of The Plains'
Kansas City, Missouri (not to be confused with the other Kansas City, which is right across the border in Kansas), is not a place you typically think of in the same way that you think about Paris, France. Most people around the world could likely name a famous landmark (or two or three) in Paris; the same can't be said for Kansas City. And French cuisine, which comes with its own set of unspoken rules, is known for being elevated and refined, while Kansas City barbecue is almost inherently messy. On the surface, the two cities couldn't seem more different; however, Kansas City was actually once called the "Paris of the Plains," and it continues to have a thriving nightlife scene with fantastic places for dancing, dining, and drinking, helping the city continue to live up to its nickname.
Here's how the city got its Parisian moniker. During Prohibition in the U.S., people still found a way to get booze and go out on the town with the rise of the speakeasy. It was especially true in Kansas City, thanks in large part to the influence of local political boss Tom Pendergast. Pendergast was able to get law enforcement to look the other way when it came to drinking, gambling, and the like, so it became known as the place to go if you wanted to have a good time. This legacy persisted even after the repeal of Prohibition. "If you want to see some sin, forget about Paris and go to Kansas City," journalist Edward Morrow wrote in a 1938 article for the "Omaha World-Herald," according to KC Today.
Jazz is king in Kansas City, but it's got other great music options
Kansas City has a rich musical history, particularly when it comes to jazz. Its jazz district developed around 18th and Vine in the 1920s and 1930s. That neighborhood is now home to the American Jazz Museum. Inside the museum is the The Blue Room, where you can enjoy live music for free every Monday night and for $10 on Friday and Saturday nights. Around the corner from the museum is the Mutual Musicians Foundation, which is, according to its Facebook, is "the oldest jazz house in the world." It's the place for super late night music lovers — you can hear live jazz from 1:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Other renowned jazz spots in Kansas City include the Green Lady Lounge, a cocktail bar in the Crossroads Arts District, and Lonnie's Reno Club, in the Power and Light District, which features a dinner and a show experience. And for a Prohibition throwback, The Majestic Restaurant in downtown is a combination steakhouse and jazz club in what used to be a speakeasy in the 1920s; before that, the building housed a saloon and brothel.
Kansas City has more than jazz though. If you want to dance the night away to EDM, Aura is a must. It's got a high-energy atmosphere and impressive lighting to make for an unforgettable night. If you want to get your groove on to disco, check out Funky Town. For country, rock, and even gospel music, Knuckleheads has you covered with four stages ranging from indoor, intimate spaces to massive outdoor ones.
Elevated wine bars, casual neighborhood spots, and LGBTQ friendly destinations, Kansas City has it all
If you're a fan of wine towns in the Midwest, put Kansas City on your list. It's got a number of great spots, and if you're looking for the option of a late night experience, look no further than Tannin Wine Bar near downtown. It's open until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, until midnight Monday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Sunday. You can get sparkling wine and rosé flights along with cocktails, beer, and wines by the bottle. Vita's Place in the Crestwood Shops isn't open as late, but it has an extensive wine list plus, somewhat unexpectedly, gin options from around the world, all of which pair well with their small plates options.
The city's also got locally loved bars on the more casual side. Kelly's Westport Inn, in one of Kansas City's oldest buildings, is a lively Irish pub with Friday night and happy hour drinks specials. Hi-Dive Lounge, a low-key, locally loved bar, has craft beers on tap plus a popular mystery beer vending machine.
To see a sensational drag show, stop by Missie B's or Hamburger Mary's. Both spots have entertaining live shows and drinks specials throughout the week. Really, no matter what you're in the mood for, Kansas City has you covered. For more unforgettable U.S. trips, check out these reviewer-beloved "Coolcation" destinations.