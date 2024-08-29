The 5 Best Destinations For Your 'Coolcation' In America, According To Reviews
Here at Islands, we have plenty of travel recommendations for the most beautiful islands in the world, inviting you to pack your swimsuit and enjoy stunning beaches and sunny weather. But not everyone is dreaming about a tropical paradise these days, especially with record-high temperatures causing heatwaves all across the globe this summer. Summer may be winding down, but many places around the U.S. can expect the heat to stick around a little longer.
In September 2022 and 2023, the average temperature in the U.S. was around 68 degrees Fahrenheit (via Statista). But as of the time of writing, the National Weather Service reports record-high temperatures across the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic, with most of the region under heat warnings and advisories. While the Weather Service did say a cold front was on the way to tamper down the heat, it sounds like we're not on the cusp of cooler weather just yet (unless you live in Alaska). If you just can't wait to escape the heat, there are some excellent destinations around the country that are beloved for their cooler weather.
We scoured through reviews and recommendations on Tripadvisor, Reddit, Yelp, and other travel resources to find the best places in the U.S. to escape the heat. Not only are these bucket-list destinations, but they average cooler temperatures in the summertime, allowing travelers to trade sweaty weather for sweater weather. (For more on just how we narrowed down this list, scroll to the end for the details of our methodology.)
Alaska
Naturally, Alaska made the list since it's the coldest state in the U.S. The peak travel times to Alaska are during the summer months, from June to August. But fall is a great time to visit to avoid crowds and see the leaves changing color. Plus, after the summer months, the days begin to get shorter, improving your chances of seeing the spectacular aurora borealis light show in the sky.
Alaska is split into five different regions: Arctic, Inside Passage, Interior, South Central, and South West. You may want to plan your itinerary in detail based on where you start and whether you're traveling across regions or staying in one place. But all across Alaska, you'll find fascinating wildlife and amazing parks, mountains, and coastal views that you can enjoy in the cooler months. From hiking in the great outdoors to water activities and cruises to fishing, skiing, and hunting — this state is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Alaska's most remote corners are the perfect destination for wilderness lovers, and thrill seekers can book zipline experiences where they can zoom above the forests for a bit of adventure and sightseeing.
Humans have been living in what is now Alaska for more than 10,000 years, so culture and history lovers may want to learn more about the region's five Native cultures. It's a big part of Alaskan culture as a whole, with 15% of the population identifying as Alaska Native. There are cultural centers and excursions all over the state for tourists interested in learning more. During your visit, pick up a souvenir bearing the state's Silver Hand seal, which signifies it's an authentic Alaska Native work.
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Grand Teton offers cool temperatures year-round alongside stunning natural landscapes and mountain views. Plus, it's easier to get to than you might think. It's the only national park in America with its own airport, Jackson Hole Airport. With direct flights connected to 13 big cities, you won't have to worry about being cramped in a car for hours on end.
Jenny Lake comes highly recommended by online reviewers, especially for hiking and camping. The Jenny Lake Campground offers campsites you can reserve ahead of your trip, complete with basic amenities like toilets, showers, picnic tables, and trash collection. Keep in mind that no campers or RVs are allowed, so this is best if you're into the traditional pitch-a-tent style of camping. For the more glamorous-oriented, there are upscale hotels and resorts in the area, perfect for winding down in style after a day out in nature.
Travelers looking to get out on the water have a handful of lakes to choose from, all with postcard-worthy views. Grand Teton is perfect for fishing, boating, water sports, and cooling off from the summer heat. Book a guided float tour to take in the sights, and keep your eyes peeled for wildlife all around. History buffs can tour the Mormon Row Historic District for a unique photo opportunity of historic farmsteads dating back to the 1890s. Plus, if you have enough time and are ready for even more natural attractions, Yellowstone National Park is just about an hour away.
Maine
Maine offers mild summer temperatures and cold winters, which is ideal for cold-weather fans planning a getaway later in the year. However, travelers looking to book a last-minute trip can soon experience the road trip-worthy views of coastal Maine, with the fall foliage season kicking off typically near the end of September. The leaves changing color is such a popular part of Maine tourism that the government runs the website mainefoliage.com just to keep you updated with weekly foliage reports.
Some of the top destinations in Maine include Bar Harbor, which is a waterfront town that opens into Acadia National Park (one of the best national parks to beat the heat), and cozy Camden, known for its lighthouses, fresh seafood, and harbor views. Portland is the state's largest city by population, and reviewers online love this city for its cultural attractions, bay cruises, ferry rides, and historical sights. History buffs will love wandering down the cobblestone streets of Portland's Old Port district, which is also recommended for its shopping, dining, and lively nightlife.
Don't sleep on Bangor, Maine, either. This little city offers the best of Maine without the crowds. It should seem familiar to you if you're a fan of Stephen King, as he grew up there and Bangor became the inspiration for many of the author's novels. Fans can even swing by his old house in Bangor's historic district. The Victorian mansion sits behind a spooky iron gate and is now home to the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation, which supports community projects throughout Maine.
San Francisco, California
San Francisco, California, is a major tourist destination on a lot of bucket lists. On top of that, it's temperate year-round and easy to explore, even without a car. From the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island to its parks and iconic cable cars, there are tons of things to do in this city without sweltering in the heat. Mornings start out chilly and foggy and turn into mild, pleasant afternoons without much rain.
Head over to Lombard Street for a great view of the bay and take pictures of the city's famous steep, winding streets. There are bus tours to take you around sightseeing as well as urban hikes and walking tours. The Walt Disney Family Museum is a hit for families, Disney fans, and history buffs. Afterward, check out the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre for its Greco-Roman architecture. It's also a great place to catch live events, so check the online calendar to plan ahead. Don't miss the spectacular cityscape view with a hike up to Twin Peaks, overlooking the city from more than 900 feet up. Online reviewers recommend going at sunrise or sunset for the best views and photos.
Foodies will love exploring San Francisco's many eateries, as the culinary scene here is thriving. Some famous foods also call San Francisco home, such as the Mission burrito, Ghirardelli chocolate, and the original San Francisco Sourdough by Boudin. Fisherman's Wharf is also a must-visit for seafood lovers looking for fresh catches and specialties like cioppino and clam chowder (although some might argue that it's the biggest tourist trap in the U.S.).
San Juan Islands, Washington
The San Juan Islands are an archipelago in Washington where the average temperature in September is around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. But it stays pretty cool here all year round. You get the best of both worlds, with beautiful coastlines and beaches without the heat.
This time of year is perfect for visiting the San Juan Islands, as it's right in the prime of whale watching season. It's recommended that you visit from April through October for the best chances to see orcas, and you're more likely to spot humpbacks during the same time, starting in August. There are several whale-watching tours that leave from San Juan Island and Orcas Island, and it's recommended that you go with the pros to improve your chances of sighting these majestic creatures. However, you can see whales any time of year while still enjoying cooler weather.
Aside from whale-watching, travelers online recommend enjoying nature around the islands, whether it's by sailing, exploring the local parks, or visiting farms like Amaro Farm, where you can interact with adorable sheep and learn about farm life. Art enthusiasts will want to check out the San Juan Islands Museum of Art, the first in the area, which offers rotating exhibits and programs with a focus on regional artists. Craft beer lovers and foodies can visit the San Juan Island Distillery for a tasting and grab fresh seafood at Westcott Bay Shellfish Co. If you're staying on Orcas Island, the nearby Buck Bay Shellfish Farm offers locally sourced shellfish. Orcas Island is also home to a winery and brewery of its own, and its parks are beloved by travelers looking to immerse themselves in the scenery.
Methodology
There were several factors we kept in mind when narrowing down the top spots for a "coolcation" in the U.S., including the average annual temperatures on record across the nation and our own experiences and knowledge. By scouring online travel resources, such as state tourism departments, as well as reviews and forums from resources like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google, we focused on locations that were recommended across the board for cooler temperatures during the summertime as well as for temperate, pleasant getaways perfect for early fall.
We also rounded up the top recommendations for things to do in each of these areas according to traveler feedback and reviews, with a particular focus on activities and attractions best suited for enjoying cool weather. While this list isn't exhaustive, these locations came out on top among popular U.S. destinations best for escaping the summer heat.