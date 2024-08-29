The 5 Best Destinations For Your 'Coolcation' In America, According To Reviews

Here at Islands, we have plenty of travel recommendations for the most beautiful islands in the world, inviting you to pack your swimsuit and enjoy stunning beaches and sunny weather. But not everyone is dreaming about a tropical paradise these days, especially with record-high temperatures causing heatwaves all across the globe this summer. Summer may be winding down, but many places around the U.S. can expect the heat to stick around a little longer.

In September 2022 and 2023, the average temperature in the U.S. was around 68 degrees Fahrenheit (via Statista). But as of the time of writing, the National Weather Service reports record-high temperatures across the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic, with most of the region under heat warnings and advisories. While the Weather Service did say a cold front was on the way to tamper down the heat, it sounds like we're not on the cusp of cooler weather just yet (unless you live in Alaska). If you just can't wait to escape the heat, there are some excellent destinations around the country that are beloved for their cooler weather.

We scoured through reviews and recommendations on Tripadvisor, Reddit, Yelp, and other travel resources to find the best places in the U.S. to escape the heat. Not only are these bucket-list destinations, but they average cooler temperatures in the summertime, allowing travelers to trade sweaty weather for sweater weather. (For more on just how we narrowed down this list, scroll to the end for the details of our methodology.)

