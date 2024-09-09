This Historic Portuguese Palace Boasts One Of The Most Unique Designs In All Of Europe

Visitors to Portugal rave about the heritage and culture found in this slice of heaven on the Iberian Peninsula. Lisbon, the capital of this thrilling land, is an iconic destination that offers fascinating food, affordable accommodations, and electrifying entertainment. These promises extend to every part of the country, and as Portugal is just a bit smaller than Indiana, you can even check off many bucket list items in one trip.

Just a few minutes outside Lisbon is the Pena Palace, one of the Seven Wonders of Portugal and a place unlike any other, where visitors can experience the true essence of 19th-century Romanticism. An infusion of historical architecture into one dazzling design of amalgamated beauty, the palace simulates designs from the Ottoman Empire in one section, displays German medieval castle elements in another, while the prominent features of Portuguese architecture are also present. One might think that these combinations seem mismatched, but the Pena Palace brings harmony to these otherwise disconnected elements through sheer grandeur and bright colors of red, yellow, and blue.

Situated on top of a mountain, the national monument features stunning views of Lisbon and the Atlantic Ocean (on clear days). The site was chosen to be a chapel and monastery dedicated to Our Lady of Pena, but was destroyed in the Lisbon earthquake of 1755. King Ferdinand II — together with Wilhelm Ludwig von Eschwege — revitalized the ruins into the stunning palace we see today. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, the palace was used by the royal family to escape the staggering heat in the summer months.

