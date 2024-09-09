This Historic Portuguese Palace Boasts One Of The Most Unique Designs In All Of Europe
Visitors to Portugal rave about the heritage and culture found in this slice of heaven on the Iberian Peninsula. Lisbon, the capital of this thrilling land, is an iconic destination that offers fascinating food, affordable accommodations, and electrifying entertainment. These promises extend to every part of the country, and as Portugal is just a bit smaller than Indiana, you can even check off many bucket list items in one trip.
Just a few minutes outside Lisbon is the Pena Palace, one of the Seven Wonders of Portugal and a place unlike any other, where visitors can experience the true essence of 19th-century Romanticism. An infusion of historical architecture into one dazzling design of amalgamated beauty, the palace simulates designs from the Ottoman Empire in one section, displays German medieval castle elements in another, while the prominent features of Portuguese architecture are also present. One might think that these combinations seem mismatched, but the Pena Palace brings harmony to these otherwise disconnected elements through sheer grandeur and bright colors of red, yellow, and blue.
Situated on top of a mountain, the national monument features stunning views of Lisbon and the Atlantic Ocean (on clear days). The site was chosen to be a chapel and monastery dedicated to Our Lady of Pena, but was destroyed in the Lisbon earthquake of 1755. King Ferdinand II — together with Wilhelm Ludwig von Eschwege — revitalized the ruins into the stunning palace we see today. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, the palace was used by the royal family to escape the staggering heat in the summer months.
What to see at Pena Palace
To see the Pena Palace, you can order tickets online to see the park, the terraces, and the interior. However, if you only wish to see the park and the exterior, you can purchase a ticket for nearly half the price, but you will be barred entrance from the fabled Queens Terrace with views of the Sintra Valley, the ocean, and Lisbon. Guided tours of the Pena Palace are also available, where you can peruse the palace halls and imagine yourself as royalty.
While the main attraction are the exterior architectural designs, among them the famous Monumental Gate at the entrance and the Courtyard of Arches, which bring to life the Portuguese Manueline style. The interior is just as impressive, and visitors can see in great detail how the aristocrats of the 19th century spent their days, with access to the sitting room, smoking room, and the great hall, among others. Be sure to visit the Sentry Walk for extraordinary views, although you might think twice about taking a selfie, as some sections of the wall have plummeting drops that would deter even the bravest daredevils. Thankfully, there are safeguards in place along the walk.
When to visit Pena Palace and Sintra
To avoid the crowds, visit the historic Pena Palace before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m. The palace is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. However, the park is open a little longer, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another way to enjoy the palace without being packed like sardines is to visit in the spring or fall. The weather is pleasant and cool at this time, but you may risk missing out on the views due to rain or cloudy skies.
Many visitors travel to Sintra just to see the Pena Palace from Lisbon, as it is conveniently nearby. While there are other royal palaces in Sintra, there are few other attractions in the town. However, if you are looking for a bite to eat, the town square has many local restaurants that serve snacks, lunches, and drinks. Keep these tips in mind if you want to eat in Europe on a shoestring budget.
The climb up to Pena Palace is quite steep and might not be an option for some. Not to fret, as there is a tram that can take you uphill for around $3. The town itself is easily accessible via public transport, either by train or bus, especially if you use the best travel apps to plan your trips. No matter how you get to Pena Palace, it is worth the effort.