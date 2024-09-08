Explore The Most Underrated Capital City In All Of Europe Hidden By Medieval, Historic Walls

For any child who loved fairytales growing up, conquering the walls and towers of the world's real castles like Burg Eltz — the best castle in Europe according to Rick Steves — conjures that world of fantasy. In Tallinn, Estonia, these knights and damsels, warlords and barbarians, and jesters and magicians seem so tantalizingly close that a single touch of stone might launch an Outlander spin-off. Thanks to the astounding preservation and stranger fortune, more than half of the 13th-century walls still snuggle the capital. Along this one mile of limestone walls are 26 towers and four gates — creating one of Europe's strongest medieval defense systems. Furthermore, they surround a highly underrated capital, only reopened to the world in 1991, when Estonians reclaimed independence from the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

Even better is that most of the walls and city have been restored. In fact, several of the orange-tipped conical towers have found new life as a cafe, museum, or art gallery. Otherwise, you can scamper about the ramparts and enjoy the views from the three Kohtuotsa, Patkuli, and Piiskopi viewing platforms. However, the best view may still be looking up from the base as you follow the circuit on both the attacker and defender sides, especially at long stretches along the north side. Conversely, you can grab a bird's eye view at St Olaf's Church, the largest medieval building in Tallinn. Near the top of its 400-foot tower is an observation platform that splays out the city and walls below you.

Advertisement