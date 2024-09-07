One Of Portugal's Oldest Cities Is An Up-And-Coming Area For An Uncrowded European Getaway
If a European getaway is on your travel bucket list, but you aren't keen on battling crowded streets, there's one up-and-coming destination that majorly delivers. We're talking about Braga, Portugal, which actually won the 2024 World Travel Awards nod for "Europe's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination." This small town in northern Portugal isn't as well-known as the country's tourist favorites, Lisbon and Porto (and let's not forget the gorgeous Azores islands), but it has all the old-world charm that people love about European cities — without the crowds.
Braga is also known as the religious center of the country, and its history dates back over 2,000 years, making it the oldest city in all of Portugal. Travelers to Braga can expect to wander through cobblestone streets, taking in all the ancient vibes emanating from the town's stunning baroque architecture. While the largest city in Portugal, Lisbon, has over half a million residents, Braga has a population of just over 121,000. This means visitors have more room to take in the sights than in the busier Portuguese cities.
A major draw to Braga is its history, and the city is peppered with ancient landmarks. The Bom Jesus do Monte sanctuary is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers panoramic views of the city below. The Sé de Braga cathedral dates back to the 11th century, making it older than the country itself. But there's much more to see and do in the city than religious tourism. With gorgeous architecture, unique regional dishes, and lush city gardens, Braga is a destination of its own. However, it's also a great day trip from Porto if you need a break from the crowds.
What to do and eat in Braga, Portugal
Braga hosts events and festivals throughout the year, so check the calendar ahead of time to see what's on around your travel dates. From the traditional Holy Week to the lively White Night Festival, visitors can immerse themselves in local traditions and unique events.
We can go ahead and add Braga to the list of little-known European destinations for foodies, as its culinary scene is as up-and-coming as the city itself, with both regional favorites and chef-driven fusion concepts all around. The Michelin Guide recommends the city's Inato Bistrô for its creative dishes using local ingredients and Dona Júlia for a taste of traditional cuisine. However, Rick Steves recommends having authentic restaurant experiences by checking out local haunts and family-owned eateries. Favorite local dishes include Bacalhau à Braga, a cod dish with braised peppers and crispy potato chips, and Pudim Abade de Priscos, a custard pudding infused with presunto (a kind of cured ham) and port wine. Wine lovers should also consider exploring the surrounding Minho region, which is famous for vinho verde wine. Just a short drive away, travelers can enjoy tastings at local vineyards and wineries surrounded by a beautiful countryside backdrop.
The city's markets are a great way to mingle with locals. Head to the main market, known by locals as Praça, to sample cheeses and cured meats and pick up locally-grown produce and fresh bread. If you're visiting during Christmas, you can partake in the local tradition of Bananeiro, where people eat bananas and drink Moscatel wine in the city square on Christmas Eve. Legend has it that this all started with the local banana shop Casa das Bananas, where the owner created this unique pairing to drum up business.
Planning your visit to Braga, Portugal
Just about an hour away from Porto, Braga is easy to get to by car. There are also train services running from Braga to both Porto and Lisbon. Visitors even have the option to travel to the city by bus, plane, or boat. Pro tip: If Porto is your main base, Coimbra is like a less-crowded Lisbon, according to Rick Steves, and just about an hour and a half south of the city.
People often explore Braga on foot, but the city offers public transportation if you're not into walking. Start your journey in the historic center to see Roman ruins, ancient buildings dating back to the Middle Ages, and more landmarks. The Braga Cathedral and city gardens are within the area and easy to find on foot, but organized tours are also available for travelers who prefer more expert guidance.
If you plan on staying in Braga for more than a day trip, there are accommodations around the city that suit any budget. The Hotel Guru recommends Old City Guest House for an intimate B&B vibe right in the city center or the Hotel Moon & Sun for foodies. As for luxury hotels, top recommendations not too far away include the 5-star Melia Braga Hotel & Spa and the Hotel do Parque. History buffs might want to book a room in the Hotel Vila Galé Collection, which is a beautifully renovated ancient structure dating back to the 1500s.