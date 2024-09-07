One Of Portugal's Oldest Cities Is An Up-And-Coming Area For An Uncrowded European Getaway

If a European getaway is on your travel bucket list, but you aren't keen on battling crowded streets, there's one up-and-coming destination that majorly delivers. We're talking about Braga, Portugal, which actually won the 2024 World Travel Awards nod for "Europe's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination." This small town in northern Portugal isn't as well-known as the country's tourist favorites, Lisbon and Porto (and let's not forget the gorgeous Azores islands), but it has all the old-world charm that people love about European cities — without the crowds.

Braga is also known as the religious center of the country, and its history dates back over 2,000 years, making it the oldest city in all of Portugal. Travelers to Braga can expect to wander through cobblestone streets, taking in all the ancient vibes emanating from the town's stunning baroque architecture. While the largest city in Portugal, Lisbon, has over half a million residents, Braga has a population of just over 121,000. This means visitors have more room to take in the sights than in the busier Portuguese cities.

A major draw to Braga is its history, and the city is peppered with ancient landmarks. The Bom Jesus do Monte sanctuary is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers panoramic views of the city below. The Sé de Braga cathedral dates back to the 11th century, making it older than the country itself. But there's much more to see and do in the city than religious tourism. With gorgeous architecture, unique regional dishes, and lush city gardens, Braga is a destination of its own. However, it's also a great day trip from Porto if you need a break from the crowds.

