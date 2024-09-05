You'll Likely Have A Whole Beach To Yourself At This Little-Known Paradise In Costa Rica
Costa Rica is having quite a year. The tropical Central American nation has always been a destination with mass appeal, luring in everyone from adventure seekers looking to zip line or scuba dive with sharks to relaxation revelers looking to stroll along uncrowded pink-sand beaches or spot adorable hanging sloths. Sure, Costa Rica's towering volcanos, diverse wildlife, pristine shores, and lush rainforests have been gaining notoriety for quite some time, but the spotlight is burning even brighter as of late.
Costa Rica was crowned "The Destination of the Year 2024" by Travel + Leisure. It's also beloved by travel guru Rick Steves for being a place where he can sit back and unplug. Not to mention, the Nicoya Peninsula — where many residents make it to triple digits — was recently featured in the Netflix docuseries "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones." But even with its ever-increasing popularity, Costa Rica is still teeming with untouched, off-the-beaten-path slices of paradise, like Playa Zancudo, where you can embrace the country's Pura Vida lifestyle. Playa Zancudo sits in the southeast — not too far from the Panamanian border. The most ideal time to visit is in Costa Rica's dry season, which stretches from mid-December to April and features hot days with temperatures in the 70s, plenty of sunshine, and low precipitation.
Playa Zancudo is rich in sand, space, and solitude
You might be familiar with notable Costa Rica towns like Santa Teresa or Nosara in Guanacaste, or maybe you've heard of Playa Manuel Antonio, the popular eponymous beach nestled in a national park. Maybe you're acquainted with Playa Tortuguero, infamous for its sea turtle sightings, on the Caribbean Sea. But Playa Zancudo is a quiet black sand stretch of Costa Rica that carries the beauty of the big-name beaches mentioned above with less glitz and fewer guests.
The beach faces the biodiverse Osa Peninsula to the west — accessible by boat from Golfito via Zancudo Boat Tours. The beach is located at the opening where the Río Coto meets the Golfo Dulce and is a remote, coconut tree-lined peninsula. It can be reached by flying into nearby Golfito (via a quick flight from San José). From there, you'll either hop on a boat, bus, or taxi to take you the rest of the way to the beach. To add to Playa Zancudo's mystique, there's a tropical fjord on one side and a mangrove swamp on the other.
Due to its hard-to-reach location, hotels are few and far between, making the beach a calm oasis. But there is a local standout resort, Zancudo Lodge. The lodge got consistently high marks on Tripadvisor and boasts a beachfront locale and saltwater swimming pool. Its restaurant, Gamefisher, serves up homegrown organic veggies and the catch of the day fresh off its boats. Adding to Playa Zancudo's tranquility, you can also expect serene waters in the north of Playa Zancudo, ideal for taking a dip. Something else Playa Zancudo is known for? Sunsets. Be sure to bring a blanket and catch one during your stay.
There's plenty to do around Playa Zancudo
While Playa Zancudo may evoke tranquil images of lazing around in hammocks and strolling along tranquil shores, there are tons of options for activities in and around the area. Aiming to reel in a big one? Look no further than the aforementioned Zancudo Lodge to help you arrange a day of sport fishing. Other popular activities like wildlife tours, ATV rides, horseback riding, and mangrove kayaking are common in the Playa Zancudo area and are offered by local outfitters. Be careful what water you choose to kayak, swim, or snorkel in, though — dangerous animals like American crocodiles and jaguars might not be far from the shore. Packing bug spray is also wise, as "zancudo" translates to "mosquito" in English.
To the north and south of Playa Zancudo, there's even more to discover. For those looking to hop on a board, Playa Pavones is the hometown of many professional surfers and is known for its seemingly endless left-hand break. It's only 14 miles south accessible by bus via Conte. Steps from Pavones' beach, you'll find a handful of casual restaurants serving local fare, including Sylvia's Place and Soda Dona Dora. Anyone searching for authentic restaurants serving local Costa Rican food should note that "Soda" refers to a family-run restaurant.
By taking a slightly longer day trip, approximately a two-hour drive northeast, flora enthusiasts can learn about tropical biodiversity at Wilson Botanical Garden at Las Cruces Research Station. Take a self-guided walk (or opt for a guided two-hour walk for $36 per person) and explore the garden's more than 2,000 species of native plants, 100 species of mammals, and 425 species of birds. And when your day of exploration is done, there's likely a hammock with your name on it back at Playa Zancudo.