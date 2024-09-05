You'll Likely Have A Whole Beach To Yourself At This Little-Known Paradise In Costa Rica

You might be familiar with notable Costa Rica towns like Santa Teresa or Nosara in Guanacaste, or maybe you've heard of Playa Manuel Antonio, the popular eponymous beach nestled in a national park. Maybe you're acquainted with Playa Tortuguero, infamous for its sea turtle sightings, on the Caribbean Sea. But Playa Zancudo is a quiet black sand stretch of Costa Rica that carries the beauty of the big-name beaches mentioned above with less glitz and fewer guests.

Advertisement

The beach faces the biodiverse Osa Peninsula to the west — accessible by boat from Golfito via Zancudo Boat Tours. The beach is located at the opening where the Río Coto meets the Golfo Dulce and is a remote, coconut tree-lined peninsula. It can be reached by flying into nearby Golfito (via a quick flight from San José). From there, you'll either hop on a boat, bus, or taxi to take you the rest of the way to the beach. To add to Playa Zancudo's mystique, there's a tropical fjord on one side and a mangrove swamp on the other.

Due to its hard-to-reach location, hotels are few and far between, making the beach a calm oasis. But there is a local standout resort, Zancudo Lodge. The lodge got consistently high marks on Tripadvisor and boasts a beachfront locale and saltwater swimming pool. Its restaurant, Gamefisher, serves up homegrown organic veggies and the catch of the day fresh off its boats. Adding to Playa Zancudo's tranquility, you can also expect serene waters in the north of Playa Zancudo, ideal for taking a dip. Something else Playa Zancudo is known for? Sunsets. Be sure to bring a blanket and catch one during your stay.

Advertisement