One Of Utah's Most Impressive Destinations Is This Picturesque Red Rock National Park

When you think about Utah's national parks, Zion National Park, with its iconic (and at times dangerous) Angels Landing trail, or Arches National Park, with more natural sandstone arches than anywhere else on the planet, might top the list. But don't forget about Capitol Reef National Park in south-central Utah with incredible natural beauty featuring amazing red rock formations, canyons, and cliffs. It first became a national monument in 1937, and it was then elevated to a national park in 1971, offering fantastic hiking, camping, stargazing, and more.

Advertisement

This remote park is located between Canyonlands National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, making it an easy stop if you're planning an epic road trip through Utah to visit all five of its national parks. The nearest town is the smaller Torrey, with fewer than 300 people and less than 10 miles from the park's west entrance. The closest city is Moab, Utah, which is about a 2-hour drive from the park's east side.

The desert landscape is about as far from an ocean reef as you can get, so the name might seem a bit odd at first. The reef part of the name comes from the 87-mile-long ridge called the Waterpocket Fold; it runs north and south, and according to the National Park Service, prospectors from back in the day called it a reef. The Capitol part of the name comes from how the white sandstone domes in the region look like the U.S. Capitol dome.

Advertisement