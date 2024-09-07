America's Oldest Cheese Shop Is A Scenic California Attraction Both Tourists And Locals Love

California is known for its striking coastline and fun cities, perfect for road tripping, but the Golden State is so much more than just the coast. Exploring California's inland and more rural areas can yield some delightful surprises, like getting a chance to visit the country's oldest cheese shop — Marin French Cheese Co. It's just about an hour's drive from San Francisco (depending on the traffic) in the scenic hills of Marin County. Artisan cheese has been made here since 1865, and you can visit the factory store where you can sample its soft cheeses, buy some of your own, and even enjoy a picnic out next to a picturesque pond. It's hard to imagine a more idyllic setting.

You might be most familiar with the idea of terroir as related to wine, but it applies to cheese as well. Terroir is all about how the environment something is produced in has an impact on the final results. Marin County often has cool, foggy mornings, warm afternoons, and relatively temperate climate, and this all translates to robust grasslands, perfect for grazing, and that in turn leads to high-quality milk production. Marin French Cheese Co. gets its milk fresh from local dairy farmers who treat their cows well. Then, as its French-style Brie and Camembert cheeses are aged on-site, natural cultures (including unique cultures in the air) help give the cheeses their unique flavors. So even if you had the exact recipes and techniques, if you were anywhere else in the world, you wouldn't be able to replicate the taste exactly.

