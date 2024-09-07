The Time Of Year When The French Riviera Is Overrated And Not Worth Visiting, Per Rick Steves

The dream of running off to the French Riviera to lounge on its gorgeous beaches is a popular one. The rich and famous have been vacationing there for over a century. Towns like Nice, Antibes, and Villefranche-sur-Mer may seem like the epitome of luxury during the long, hot summer months, but in addition to pretty shorelines and fancy shops, the French Riviera has crowds of people who had the same dream. In fact, travel expert Rick Steves says on his website that the French Riviera is one of "Europe's most overrated spots" in July and August. This is high tourist season, and being smashed in on a beach or walking through town, shoulder to shoulder with so many other people in the heat doesn't sound that relaxing or glamourous.

Steves says, "Americans get the shortest vacations in the industrial world," and that means we have to plan carefully when looking for a vacation spot at the right time. He has a few options to get around the tourist-y areas if you do visit in those summer months that include going inland from the beaches a bit. There are also other times to travel to this hot spot that you're likely to enjoy more if you're not just there to see and be seen. Time to brush up on your French phrases and visit the Riviera off-season.