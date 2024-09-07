This Wildly Underrated Destination Is Best Known As The Europe Of South America

With grand boulevards, elegant buildings, and cobblestone streets, it's no wonder Buenos Aires is dubbed the "Paris of South America." But it isn't merely the architecture. Walking through the city, you feel the energy of Europe with a Latin-American flair. And although it's not on most people's travel radar, it should be because it's a wildly underrated destination.

Ultimately, what makes Buenos Aires so special are the locals, or Porteños as they're called. Porteños are curious people who ask how you are and wait for the answer. Don't be surprised if that casual chat somehow evolves into a philosophical discussion either. Their laid-back nature is disarming and their fascination with psychology can keep any conversation afloat. It also doesn't hurt that Porteños speak with a melodic cadence reminiscent of Italian; intensely present with a dramatized intonation — a bit like how they live.

Porteños love a good social gathering and this shows through a vibrant cafe scene and late-night culture. Since the people also place a high value on art, literature, and intellectual pursuits, the city has numerous theaters, museums, and bookstores. But while it's a city that undoubtedly evokes Parisian vibes, Buenos Aires has a unique character all its own, blending European influences with Indigenous roots and South American spirit. Fully understanding its allure would mean experiencing the city firsthand. But before that happens, we'll give you a little taste by diving into the city's history and its best places to visit.

