Skip Barcelona For This Underrated, Nearby Spanish City Boasting Similar Beauty

Still trying to choose between Barcelona and Girona? For bustling nightlife and convenient beach-access, Barcelona is certainly a great destination — even if Barcelona's districts range from "bustling" to "tourist-heavy." If the crowds aren't for you and you need a place to breathe with a comparable history, Gorina offers more quaint luxury like the Temps de Flors. Often held in May, the annual flower festival occurs every spring and showcases spectacular displays throughout the historic district, including at the Arab Baths and the steps of Girona Cathedral. You may find colorful arrangements upon buildings, monuments, and other places not normally accessible to everyone. Scope out the best times and locations beforehand — the weekdays will be less crowded. The event lasts about a week and is free to spectators. Additionally, the skies are likely clear and sunny that time of year, and temperatures will likely be mild, in the mid-70s.

Advertisement

From ancient ruins to impressive attractions, Girona has character and charm that are incomparable to Barcelona, although the best way to get there may be its biggest drawback. From Barcelona, it's about a 40-minute train ride and a little over an hour by car. Coming from Andorra in the north may take up to three hours by car. If you're planning to visiting Madrid for the holidays and decide to venture on an extensive trip eastward, expect a seven-hour drive by car and three to four hours by train. You could also opt to fly in via the Gorina-Costa Brava airport, which offers affordable flights to and from various European cities. However you reach Gorina, you'll know why this pretty city shouldn't be neglected.

Advertisement