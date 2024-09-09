Skip Barcelona For This Underrated, Nearby Spanish City Boasting Similar Beauty
Everybody who visits Spain considers going to Barcelona, but what about fair Girona? Located about 53 miles northeast of Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain, the city of Girona features old-world charm, less crowds, and breathtaking views. It's the perfect Spanish road trip from the capital of Catalonia if you feel like hitting both of them. While Girona may be underrated for its smaller size and longer drive to the coast, the ancient town makes up for its fascinating walks along medieval city walls; the striking Cathedral of Saint Mary (Girona Cathedral), made famous on HBO's "Game of Thrones"; and a well-preserved 12th century Jewish quarter.
Why else might you skip Barcelona? The capital of Catalonia gets 32 million visitors a year, compared to the more discreet Girona, which gets less than 10 million. Like Barcelona, Girona is also located within the beautiful Costa Brava region, which continuously draws in beachgoers. Even though the charming city is about a 45-minute drive to the nearest beach, you can submerge yourself in Girona's gorgeous architecture and easily walkable streets. Through the narrow cobblestone walkways of Old Town, you can gaze upon the eye-popping colors of Onyar River's Hanging Houses while sauntering across the Eiffel Bridge. While both Barcelona and its northern neighbor may have similar tastes and background, the splendor of Girona is not to be overlooked.
Girona's Old Town is an old-world beauty
With sun, mountains, and Gothic architecture, Barcelona and Girona may be similarly beautiful. Unlike Barcelona, though, Girona boasts a more Romanesque aesthetic visible within the stone steps and archways, especially in Old Town, also known as Barri Vell. It's a great area to explore on foot, take advantage of a private walking tour with Tours by Locals. For about $175 for a group of one to eight people, a half-day tour (lasting several hours) includes many of Girona's highlights, such as Girona Cathedral; the medieval city walls; the enchanting Jewish quarter; and the captivating Onyar River bridges. You can choose from a morning or afternoon tour. No other costs are included, unless you add an "any reason cancellation policy" for an extra $25.
Centuries old, the Jewish Quarter of El Call is filled with endless, winding pathways to wander, including quintessential Jewish-Roman delicacies to discover. While your guide may accommodate itinerary changes, the tour will likely include the charms of the tree-lined Rambla and Independence Square. These are the most walkable areas, known for their shops, eateries, and neoclassical architecture. Following the tour, you could revisit the church museums like the Museum of Jewish History or the Sant Domènec. Le Bistro is also worth the time for a coffee and pastry, situated at the base of the awe-inspiring arch of La Pujada de Sant Domènec (the Ascent of San Domènec).
Spring is the loveliest time to visit Girona
Still trying to choose between Barcelona and Girona? For bustling nightlife and convenient beach-access, Barcelona is certainly a great destination — even if Barcelona's districts range from "bustling" to "tourist-heavy." If the crowds aren't for you and you need a place to breathe with a comparable history, Gorina offers more quaint luxury like the Temps de Flors. Often held in May, the annual flower festival occurs every spring and showcases spectacular displays throughout the historic district, including at the Arab Baths and the steps of Girona Cathedral. You may find colorful arrangements upon buildings, monuments, and other places not normally accessible to everyone. Scope out the best times and locations beforehand — the weekdays will be less crowded. The event lasts about a week and is free to spectators. Additionally, the skies are likely clear and sunny that time of year, and temperatures will likely be mild, in the mid-70s.
From ancient ruins to impressive attractions, Girona has character and charm that are incomparable to Barcelona, although the best way to get there may be its biggest drawback. From Barcelona, it's about a 40-minute train ride and a little over an hour by car. Coming from Andorra in the north may take up to three hours by car. If you're planning to visiting Madrid for the holidays and decide to venture on an extensive trip eastward, expect a seven-hour drive by car and three to four hours by train. You could also opt to fly in via the Gorina-Costa Brava airport, which offers affordable flights to and from various European cities. However you reach Gorina, you'll know why this pretty city shouldn't be neglected.