Float Down A Natural Lazy River At This Secret Florida Spring With Picturesque Scenery
A trip to Orlando can be an attractive-sounding endeavor, especially if you're vacationing with children or are a kid-at-heart yourself. There is something significant to consider before booking that central Florida experience, though. Annually, Orlando sees a heavy influx of tourism, with 2022 and 2023 welcoming over 74 million people each year. For reference, Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles ended 2023 with only 40 million, 66 million, and 49 million visitors, respectively. So, it's not unfathomable to be concerned over how to be able to find a little peace and quiet when you're done with all the touristy stuff. For your answer, all you have to do is head north for about 40 minutes.
The drive may be a little long, but Kelly Park in Apopka is worth the time in the rental car. It's not just quiet there; it's beautiful, with inviting springs and a gentle river flanked by flourishing greenery that engulfs and transports you to a tropical ecosystem far from the bustle of Orlando. Being still relatively close to the city, though, you may question how Kelly Park doesn't find itself flooded with people. In addition to being kind of hidden just northwest of the Wekiwa Springs State Park, only a limited number of people are permitted to visit the park daily. According to Orange County Park and Recreation, 280 vehicles are admitted at opening (8 a.m. year-round), and only an additional 50 are allowed in at 1 p.m. Even on its busiest days, this secret retreat remains a manageable place to escape from the crowds of Orlando.
Making the most of your time at Kelly Park
You don't want to squander your time at Kelly Park, so pay attention to the weather. Historically, Apopka is hot and humid from May through September, which is also when rainfall is at its highest. Autumn and spring are more comfortable, with average temperatures hovering in the high-70s to high-80s, which, in Florida, is still warm enough to take a plunge in the deeper spring. You may experience denser crowds, but don't forget about that admission limitation. Book your admission beforehand, and even the busiest days at Kelly Park shouldn't be bothersome.
You'll want to visit during the warmer weather to take advantage of the main feature—a mile-long natural lazy river at Rock Springs. Rent a tube (or bring your own) and kick back in one of the most serene environments you'll find during your Florida getaway. The river is the focal point of Kelly Park, so it can get somewhat crowded on busier days. However, everyone should be relaxed and generally out of each other's way. If it gets too overwhelming, Camp Joy, a half-mile north of the park's entrance, has a kayak and canoe launching point – though you do have to provide your own kayak or canoe.
The lazy river is a fantastic end to a day hiking a nearby trail, of which Kelly Park has several, with Rock Springs Run Trail being the longest easy path at 1.7 miles. This is a more moderate path accessible for most people, while the 5-mile Lower River Trail caters to those with some level of hiking experience.
Are accommodations available near Kelly Park?
While there's not a ton to do at Kelly Park, if you want to spend more than a day embarking on the different trailheads, cruising along the lazy river, and kayaking at Camp Joy, you'll want to stay nearby. There is an onsite campground that offers tent and RV camping, depending on whether you want to rough it or have some creature comforts. You need to book your campsite no more than 45 days before your arrival, so keep that in mind when putting together your itinerary.
If you're traveling in the summer and it's a little too hot for camping, you'll need to do some driving. Outside of possible Vrbo or Airbnb properties, the closest accommodations are found to the south, along U.S. Route 441. The Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center is an updated contemporary hotel that's more interested in keeping you comfortable than a ton of amenities. Guestrooms are what you'd expect from a Hilton: plush bedding in rooms decked out in basic decor. The Crosby Motor Inn offers motel-style accommodations, but based on Tripadvisor reviews, you'll probably want to try your luck at the Hilton Garden Inn or stay at a resort in Orlando to enjoy the local theme parks and drive up to Kelly Park when you're ready for that soothing break among Mother Nature's finest features.