Float Down A Natural Lazy River At This Secret Florida Spring With Picturesque Scenery

A trip to Orlando can be an attractive-sounding endeavor, especially if you're vacationing with children or are a kid-at-heart yourself. There is something significant to consider before booking that central Florida experience, though. Annually, Orlando sees a heavy influx of tourism, with 2022 and 2023 welcoming over 74 million people each year. For reference, Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles ended 2023 with only 40 million, 66 million, and 49 million visitors, respectively. So, it's not unfathomable to be concerned over how to be able to find a little peace and quiet when you're done with all the touristy stuff. For your answer, all you have to do is head north for about 40 minutes.

The drive may be a little long, but Kelly Park in Apopka is worth the time in the rental car. It's not just quiet there; it's beautiful, with inviting springs and a gentle river flanked by flourishing greenery that engulfs and transports you to a tropical ecosystem far from the bustle of Orlando. Being still relatively close to the city, though, you may question how Kelly Park doesn't find itself flooded with people. In addition to being kind of hidden just northwest of the Wekiwa Springs State Park, only a limited number of people are permitted to visit the park daily. According to Orange County Park and Recreation, 280 vehicles are admitted at opening (8 a.m. year-round), and only an additional 50 are allowed in at 1 p.m. Even on its busiest days, this secret retreat remains a manageable place to escape from the crowds of Orlando.

