This Tropical Island Offers Beautiful Bungalows And Fewer Tourists Than Overcrowded Bali
When it comes to visiting tropical paradises, many international travelers seem to have Bali, Indonesia in mind. One of the most popular destinations in the world, Bali saw north of 5 million foreign visitors in 2023. It's not surprising that the Indonesian state is so popular, as it boasts beautiful beaches, fantastic food, and sunrise mountain hikes that are a must-add to any adventure lover's bucket list. But as perfect as it is, Bali has also become extremely overcrowded and something of a tourist trap, a development many commentators and influencers have pointed out in the last few years.
If you want to experience the Bali vibes without the crowds, consider heading instead to Borneo. The third largest island in the world, Borneo is located in the Pacific Ocean and is relatively close to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore. You should definitely choose this destination if you're someone who hates crowds and wants to avoid contributing to overtourism. Because the island is still relatively low-key compared to the influencer-filled Bali, official tourism metrics are slim, but the island saw some 2 million international visitors back in 2019.
In addition to dealing with fewer people, you'll get the same amenities you want and expect from a tourist haven like Bali, especially when it comes to lounging and vibing. If you're looking for luxurious, relaxing bungalows with a bit of privacy, you'll adore Borneo. Properties like Mabul Water Bungalows or the Borneo Beach Villas are examples of some of the places you can stay when you visit. The island is filled with accommodations and resorts that cater to all budgets and needs, which is why it is quickly becoming a favorite destination.
Where to stay in Borneo
Getting to Borneo shouldn't be particularly tricky, as the island has a number of international airports. What can be difficult, however, is figuring out where you want to visit and stay in Borneo. Where you go largely depends on what you're interested in doing and how much time you have on the island. Borneo is divided between Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei, making it an eclectic place filled with diverse cultures and rich history.
Borneo is a massive island, so it's important to dial in on what your interests are. If your primary goal is to lounge in beautiful bungalows and relax, you'll find no shortage of accommodations. For example, some of Borneo's best overwater bungalows (according to visitor reviews) are located in the Malaysian section of the island. One of the most popular beaches is located on the Shangri-La Rasa Ria property. There, you'll get the opportunity to relax, unwind, and have access to one of the most popular and happening beaches on the island. Another popular region in Borneo is Sabah, which is riddled with jaw-dropping scenery and moving views. Featuring stunning mountains, rainforests, and beaches, you could truly spend your entire trip in Sabah and walk away pleased.
If you want to experience something truly unique to Borneo, head to Turtle Islands, where you'll be able to see the nesting process for the endangered animals. Of course, you can also just visit this area to relax on the beach. Ultimately, Borneo is diverse in its ecology and offerings, so you should pay special attention when determining what, exactly, you want to do. Picking a place randomly won't do you any harm, but it may make your trip less exciting.
Borneo is more than just lovely beaches
Borneo is a beautiful, enchanting island riddled with premium beaches and bungalows. But take a step away from the amenities and the curated resorts and you'll learn that it's also a true paradise for those who love nature and adventure. Borneo is mostly known for its tropical jungles and lush ecosystem, making it the perfect place to hike. In the Sabah region, many decide to take on Mount Kinabalu — the tallest mountain on the island. This journey on will lead you to experience breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime views and a major sense of accomplishment.
Though the hike is relatively modest, it takes two days and can be daunting for some. Luckily, Borneo has plenty of more low-key, slower-paced hikes throughout the island. Many will take you through its captivating, untouched national parks, like the Bako National Park. Getting there is a journey in it of itself, as travelers need to take a speedboat to access the famed park. And if adventure isn't your thing, then consider immersing yourself in Borneo's culturally-rich indigenous community. There are a number of tours throughout the island that provide you with the opportunity to interact with tribes like the Iban and Orang Sungai.
What Borneo is most well-known for on the international front is its beloved animal species. The island is filled with sanctuaries and reserves (with many in Sabah) that allow visitors to investigate various animals, including orangutans. Ultimately, Borneo offers more than just serene vibes (though you can find those as well). For those who seek adventure and ecological diversity in addition to spending relaxing evenings on the beach, the island is filled with opportunities — but not too many people.