This Tropical Island Offers Beautiful Bungalows And Fewer Tourists Than Overcrowded Bali

When it comes to visiting tropical paradises, many international travelers seem to have Bali, Indonesia in mind. One of the most popular destinations in the world, Bali saw north of 5 million foreign visitors in 2023. It's not surprising that the Indonesian state is so popular, as it boasts beautiful beaches, fantastic food, and sunrise mountain hikes that are a must-add to any adventure lover's bucket list. But as perfect as it is, Bali has also become extremely overcrowded and something of a tourist trap, a development many commentators and influencers have pointed out in the last few years.

If you want to experience the Bali vibes without the crowds, consider heading instead to Borneo. The third largest island in the world, Borneo is located in the Pacific Ocean and is relatively close to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore. You should definitely choose this destination if you're someone who hates crowds and wants to avoid contributing to overtourism. Because the island is still relatively low-key compared to the influencer-filled Bali, official tourism metrics are slim, but the island saw some 2 million international visitors back in 2019.

In addition to dealing with fewer people, you'll get the same amenities you want and expect from a tourist haven like Bali, especially when it comes to lounging and vibing. If you're looking for luxurious, relaxing bungalows with a bit of privacy, you'll adore Borneo. Properties like Mabul Water Bungalows or the Borneo Beach Villas are examples of some of the places you can stay when you visit. The island is filled with accommodations and resorts that cater to all budgets and needs, which is why it is quickly becoming a favorite destination.

