One Of Canada's Best Places To View The Northern Lights Transforms Into A Fall-Colored Haven

The best time to catch a glimpse of the elusive aurora borealis in Yellowknife is between mid-November and early April, when the skies are dark, clear, and solar activity tends to be greater. Should you visit in the mid-April through to August, you may be disappointed, as the area experiences a midnight sun period (continuous daylight) due to its location within the Arctic Circle. For those wanting to avoid freezing temperatures, September is not only picturesque due to the changing colors and beauty of Yellowknife's natural surroundings, but you also avoid the freezing temperatures the city experiences in the depths of winter, sometimes reaching as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Northern Lights Tours is a highly rated tour operator local to the area. Their tour costs $85 Canadian (about $63 USD) per person, reduced to $75 Canadian (about $56 USD) if you book for more than one night. The tour includes visits to multiple locations where sighting conditions are optimal, professional photography services, and hot drinks and snacks. The benefit of an organized tour like this one is that the team is knowledgeable about the area and likelihood of a sighting — essential for taking in the beautiful views of the Northern Lights, especially since seeing them is never guaranteed. If you'd prefer to go looking for the aurora yourself, the local website Yellowknife Online has kindly listed all the best spots to view the Northern Lights in the city and surrounding area, complete with maps for easy navigation. Hiring a car would be your best bet to get around; Hertz Car Rental and Budget Car Rental are both reputable companies in the city.

Advertisement