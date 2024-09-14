Enjoy The Beachy Beauty Of Cape Cod Hotspots Without Crowds At This Little-Known Gem
Cape Cod, the scenic New England peninsula that boasts incredible beaches and an even greater sense of serenity, has been a vacation hot spot for all types of travelers, from ordinary families to celebrities and politicians alike. The Cape has drawn in tourists with sizzling fryers at local seafood shacks, the best bed and breakfast in the nation, and more than 100 white-sand beaches, which are often regarded among the best in the country. The alluring coastal locale racks up an average of 5.5-million visitors annually, even despite its ominous reputation as a hub for great white sharks.
Many towns across Cape Cod have instant name recognition, such as Hyannis, home to a bustling downtown and museum dedicated to JFK, Provincetown, a storied and charming LGBTQ+ oasis, or Sandwich, the quirkily named town with a 700-acre state forest. But for those searching for a hidden gem loaded with charm, Wellfleet — yes, home to the famous oysters — is the Cape Cod town to consider.
Things to do in Wellfleet
If temperate summer weather calls to you, Wellfleet is the answer. Even in July, the town's hottest month, the average low is 65°F while the average high is 76°F. That makes your choice of activities seemingly limitless. For days when your feet never leave the sand, a trip to Marconi Beach is in order. Set on the Atlantic-facing side of Wellfleet, this sandy spot actually resides within the Cape Cod National Seashore, which encompasses 40 miles of protected shoreline. In search of calmer waters and sunset views? There are also plenty of bayside beaches to unwind at, such as Powers Landing and Duck Harbor.
Or, why not try something new, like leaping into a kettle pond? Wellfleet is known for these clear, fresh bodies of water that date back at least 15,000 years. The kettles — sizable holes formed by melting glacier ice — are ideal for a relaxing day of swimming or kayaking. Long Pond is easily accessible (many kettle ponds aren't) and features a shaded picnic area.
Indulge your artsy side in Wellfleet
Wellfleet is perhaps best known as "the art gallery town" of Cape Cod, which says a lot given Cape Cod's reputation for creativity. On Saturdays in the summer, visitors can walk around the town's galleries, scattered mostly along Commercial Street, and meet various artists during the Wellfleet Art Stroll. Every Saturday could be a different experience, as participating galleries can change from week to week. There's also nearby Wellfleet Preservation Hall, which hosts a variety of art exhibits, live performances, and workout classes.
While watching the latest blockbuster might sound like a groundbreaking artistic pursuit, how often do you get to do it at a classic drive-in movie theater? Cape Cod's only drive-in movie theater, Wellfleet Cinemas, has been in operation since 1957. The drive-in portion is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day while its 4-screen indoor theater is open year-round. The complex is also home to The Dairy Bar, a casual ice cream spot, an 18-hole vintage mini golf course, and a seasonal flea market.