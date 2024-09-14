Enjoy The Beachy Beauty Of Cape Cod Hotspots Without Crowds At This Little-Known Gem

Cape Cod, the scenic New England peninsula that boasts incredible beaches and an even greater sense of serenity, has been a vacation hot spot for all types of travelers, from ordinary families to celebrities and politicians alike. The Cape has drawn in tourists with sizzling fryers at local seafood shacks, the best bed and breakfast in the nation, and more than 100 white-sand beaches, which are often regarded among the best in the country. The alluring coastal locale racks up an average of 5.5-million visitors annually, even despite its ominous reputation as a hub for great white sharks.

Many towns across Cape Cod have instant name recognition, such as Hyannis, home to a bustling downtown and museum dedicated to JFK, Provincetown, a storied and charming LGBTQ+ oasis, or Sandwich, the quirkily named town with a 700-acre state forest. But for those searching for a hidden gem loaded with charm, Wellfleet — yes, home to the famous oysters — is the Cape Cod town to consider.