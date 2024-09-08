Why Sitting Down For Coffee In Italy Will Cost You More Money

It comes as a surprise to no one that Italians have a serious relationship with coffee. From the time of day you drink it (cappuccinos are only for mornings) to how fast it goes down (an espresso, the most common type of coffee, is taken in just a few sips), even to the type of glass you drink it in (coffee snobs maintain that glass is superior to porcelain), there is a right way to do things. And for Italians, drinking coffee (which means espresso — not a big cup 'o Joe) while standing at the bar for a fresh, foamy shot is not only the right way to drink it, it's the cheap way.

According to Culture Trip guide Livia Hengel, coffee bars double the price for the privilege of table service if you sit down to order your coffee. Standing patrons, who order by attracting the attention of the barista, pay the "normal" price, between €0.95 and €1.34. You can leave an optional tip of 10 or 20 cents, but it's not necessary.

The standing price for a cappuccino (pun definitely intended!) is between €1.50 – €2 in major Italian cities like Milan, Naples, and Rome. While you're at the coffee bar, why not try your espresso in all the different Italian forms? And, while you're at it, enjoy a few other Italian coffee tips and tricks.