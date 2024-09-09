One Of The World's Least-Visited Island Countries Is A Pure Paradise Called The African Galapagos

Islands rarely come as off-the-beaten-track as the paradise two-island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe. Ranked as one of the least-visited countries in the world by the World Population Review, São Tomé and Príncipe welcomed just 15,000 tourists in 2021. This second-smallest country in Africa (after the Seychelles) is comprised of São Tomé, the larger of the two islands, and Príncipe, the smaller, located approximately 140 miles west off the coast of mainland Africa, with Gabon being the closest country.

What these islands lack in size, they make up for in incredible biodiversity, earning them the nickname of 'the African Galapagos.' They can be considered a prime holiday destination for beach lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. While the Galapagos Islands are often seen as the destination of a lifetime, concerns about overtourism have led to a doubling of entry fees to $200 as of August 2024. São Tomé and Príncipe offer an alternative. The islands' golden sand beaches are spectacular, and often largely quiet due to fewer tourists, making this an ideal beach vacation without crowds. Visitors should come prepared to embrace a slower pace of life here, with the phrase "leve, leve" — translating to "easy, easy" — commonly used by locals.

Direct flights connect São Tomé and Príncipe's international airport to Lisbon, Portugal, with a flight time of approximately six and a half hours. U.S. citizens can stay visa-free for 15 days. Getting between the islands is best done via plane, with a daily, 40-minute flight scheduled six days a week. The local currency is the dobra, though euros are more widely accepted. And, while some larger hotels may accept credit cards, ATMs are scarce, so it's advisable to bring enough cash to last the duration of your stay.