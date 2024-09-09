One Of The World's Least-Visited Island Countries Is A Pure Paradise Called The African Galapagos
Islands rarely come as off-the-beaten-track as the paradise two-island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe. Ranked as one of the least-visited countries in the world by the World Population Review, São Tomé and Príncipe welcomed just 15,000 tourists in 2021. This second-smallest country in Africa (after the Seychelles) is comprised of São Tomé, the larger of the two islands, and Príncipe, the smaller, located approximately 140 miles west off the coast of mainland Africa, with Gabon being the closest country.
What these islands lack in size, they make up for in incredible biodiversity, earning them the nickname of 'the African Galapagos.' They can be considered a prime holiday destination for beach lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. While the Galapagos Islands are often seen as the destination of a lifetime, concerns about overtourism have led to a doubling of entry fees to $200 as of August 2024. São Tomé and Príncipe offer an alternative. The islands' golden sand beaches are spectacular, and often largely quiet due to fewer tourists, making this an ideal beach vacation without crowds. Visitors should come prepared to embrace a slower pace of life here, with the phrase "leve, leve" — translating to "easy, easy" — commonly used by locals.
Direct flights connect São Tomé and Príncipe's international airport to Lisbon, Portugal, with a flight time of approximately six and a half hours. U.S. citizens can stay visa-free for 15 days. Getting between the islands is best done via plane, with a daily, 40-minute flight scheduled six days a week. The local currency is the dobra, though euros are more widely accepted. And, while some larger hotels may accept credit cards, ATMs are scarce, so it's advisable to bring enough cash to last the duration of your stay.
Marvel at São Tomé's highest peak and breathtaking beaches
São Tomé is not short of magnificent beaches where you can while away the hours. Praia Cabana, on the southern side of the island, is pure paradise with little to distract you from the expanse of golden sands and palm trees, except for Restaurante Salutar (Ney) Praia Cabana, which serves up cocktails and fresh fish to go with that epic ocean view. The equally noteworthy Praia Micondo boasts fine sand and shady tree canopies. However, there are few amenities here, aside from a snack bar and toilet facilities, and it can be difficult to reach since there's no designated parking area. Be prepared for off-road parking and a short walk to reach the beach.
The striking rock formation of Pico de São Tomé, the island's highest point, stands at 2,024 meters above sea level and can be seen from various points around the island. Its imposing structure makes it a popular challenge for avid hikers. The grueling two-day excursion is not for the faint-hearted or inexperienced; optimal climbing conditions are during the island's dry season, between June and September. To see the peak in all its glory without climbing into the clouds, visit Obo National Park. Primarily consisting of rainforest, swampland, and mangrove forests, this is a protected space, taking up almost a third of the island, and is home to many endemic species of birds, reptiles, butterflies, and plants. The park is free to enter but is closed on Sundays and Mondays and is best navigated with the aid of a guide. Ban Bé Non Tours runs several excursions to the park, as well as offering car rentals should you wish to move around the island on your own.
Get lost in Príncipe and explore its otherworldly untamed natural wonders
Travelers eager to experience ecotourism and get up close with the wild should venture to the untamed natural playground on Príncipe Island. Visitors flying from São Tomé to Príncipe are greeted with scenery reminiscent of a "Jurassic Park" movie, where lush, green vegetation sprawls across the volcanic landscape. Known as the 'little brother' of the archipelago, Príncipe is home to many endemic species, much like São Tomé, due to it largely being untouched for 30 million years, with 90% of the landmass still cloaked in rainforest. Some of the most interesting animals include the São Tomé free-tailed bat, the Príncipe scops owl, the Príncipe kingfisher, and the palm forest tree frog. The island became a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2012, with the goal to conserve the area and preserve it for future generations.
Begin your adventure in Príncipe by visiting the southern lookout point of Nova Estrela, which offers spectacular views of nearby island Bone do Joquei through a thick mass of jungle. Those wanting a more immersive experience should visit O Qué Pipi Waterfall, a beautiful location reached by a one and a half-hour trek into the heart of the island's nature reserve. Due to the rugged landscape, the best way to explore Príncipe is with the help of a local guide. Tour companies are few and far between here, so it's recommended to book a guide through your hotel. Guides will offer an in-depth understanding of the area's hidden gems and biodiversity, ensuring you make the most of your visit. Sundy Praia Príncipe Island, for example, offers tailor-made guided excursions that showcase the best the island has to offer and help visitors connect deeply with the environment.