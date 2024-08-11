New England's Only Beachfront Amusement Park Is A Scenic And Thrilling Gem In Maine

In the United States, beachfront amusement parks are few and far between. Case in point: New England only has one, Palace Playland in Maine, a state known for its postcard-worthy scenery. Located in Old Orchard Beach, it's only 30 minutes away from Portland, the Pine Tree State's biggest city. This picturesque town has a retro ambiance, which can largely be attributed to Palace Playland and the kitschy Old Orchard Pier next door.

Palace Playland has been around for over a century. Although it only takes up five acres, the stunning seaside attraction is home to 28 rides, many of which are ideal for daredevils and thrill seekers. One of these is the Sea Viper, also referred to as "the beast at the beach." The coaster's cars travel at 44 mph and reach heights of 70 feet, offering unforgettable views of Old Orchard Beach.

Perhaps even more hair-raising is Power Surge. The ride flips and turns passengers strapped into a seat on a wheel that features six arms. In 2024, Palace Playland added a new ride, the Kraken – a claw-like ride that swings back and forth at high speeds, twirling passengers along the way. On Hyperjump, passengers are rapidly bobbed up and down as they turn on a circular path. And that's not all; as might be expected, there's much more fun to be had at Palace Playland.

