New England's Only Beachfront Amusement Park Is A Scenic And Thrilling Gem In Maine
In the United States, beachfront amusement parks are few and far between. Case in point: New England only has one, Palace Playland in Maine, a state known for its postcard-worthy scenery. Located in Old Orchard Beach, it's only 30 minutes away from Portland, the Pine Tree State's biggest city. This picturesque town has a retro ambiance, which can largely be attributed to Palace Playland and the kitschy Old Orchard Pier next door.
Palace Playland has been around for over a century. Although it only takes up five acres, the stunning seaside attraction is home to 28 rides, many of which are ideal for daredevils and thrill seekers. One of these is the Sea Viper, also referred to as "the beast at the beach." The coaster's cars travel at 44 mph and reach heights of 70 feet, offering unforgettable views of Old Orchard Beach.
Perhaps even more hair-raising is Power Surge. The ride flips and turns passengers strapped into a seat on a wheel that features six arms. In 2024, Palace Playland added a new ride, the Kraken – a claw-like ride that swings back and forth at high speeds, twirling passengers along the way. On Hyperjump, passengers are rapidly bobbed up and down as they turn on a circular path. And that's not all; as might be expected, there's much more fun to be had at Palace Playland.
What else is there to experience at Palace Playland?
Describing Palace Playland, a Tripadvisor reviewer stated, "Don't let its rough appearance fool you, this is a fun little amusement park with something for just about everyone." Aside from all the intense attractions, there are several classic carnival rides that provide a dose of nostalgia for youngsters and adults. These include a carousel, a fun house, bumper cars, a wave swinger, Ferris wheel, and more. There are also rides for littles ones like the Tea Cups and the Dizzy Dragon, both of which spin in a circular manner. On Thursday nights, Palace Playland sets off fireworks.
However, one of Palace Playland's defining features is its arcade. In fact, the amusement park claims to have the largest in Maine. The arcade encompasses 20,000 square feet and is home to more than 200 video games. Visitors can expect everything from claw machines to skeeball, and beyond. And yes, there are prizes to be won. That said, those who are eager to play must purchase a rechargeable card to tap and pay for games.
Money is added to the card using kiosks, with one Tripadvisor reviewer comparing it to Dave & Buster's power card system. Note that the games do not provide physical tickets to use at the arcade's prize counter. Instead, their rechargeable card will denote how many points they have accumulated.
Know before you go to Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach, Maine
Like many other amusement parks in New England, Palace Playland is only open for the summer and shuts down for the season on Labor Day. However, the arcade is open as early as spring and remains open until October. Keep in mind that opening hours and closing times vary, so plan accordingly. Note that you do not have to pay to enter Palace Playland. Instead, visitors can purchase a rechargeable card (the same as the one used in the arcade) and load it with money to pay for the rides of their choosing. Palace Playland also offers the option to purchase day passes and seasonal passes that provide visitors with unlimited access to rides. Either of these choices can be purchased online.
If visitors work up an appetite, Palace Playland has fast food concession stands like Ramunno's Pizza & Grill and Rick's Fried Clams. There are also plenty of eateries found nearby, including Hooligans Steak and Ale on the Old Orchard Beach Pier. They serve seafood, pasta, burgers, and, of course, steak.
If you need a place to stay during your time in Old Orchard Beach, The Beachwood is a short walk away from Palace Playland. It features an outdoor pool and cozy rooms and suites suited for couples or families. For more amusement park fun, check out one of the world's best seaside parks in this vibrant California city and the massive Midwest gem located on a beautiful beach.