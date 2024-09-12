Here's What To Do If You Get Sick While Visiting Italy, According To Experts

Whether you're heading to Italy for your honeymoon, to get in touch with your roots, or to try the delicious street food, you probably don't want to miss a second of your vacation. Unfortunately, if you get sick while you're traveling, you may have to slow down and take care of yourself to recover. If you need medication, you'll need to visit a local pharmacy and discuss your symptoms with the pharmacist. And if you're seriously ill, you might even need to contact the appropriate embassy and find out which hospitals and doctors can help you.

"You can assume that travel will increase the risk of getting sick, and none of us wants to get sick while traveling," Dr. Henry M. Wu, director of the Emory TravelWell Center, told HuffPost. He advised taking extra precautions, including getting any vaccines recommended by your doctor before heading to the airport. Not only are we exposed to all kinds of germs that our bodies don't usually have to deal with, general practitioner Dr. Suhail Hussain told the Independent that finally relaxing on vacation can actually make us feel sick, too. "When the body is used to functioning on high levels of cortisol and adrenaline and they suddenly decrease, our immune system is exposed and then we're prone to minor infections and excessive tiredness," he said. "Pain and muscle aches also increase."

If your insurance doesn't cover healthcare in Italy, you may want to consider short-term international insurance plans. You can purchase one through an insurance broker, travel agent, employer, credit card company, or bank. No matter what, you should make sure that you have your medical information — like prescriptions and medical conditions — written down in case of emergency.