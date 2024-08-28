The Best Destinations In All Of Italy For A Honeymoon, According To Travelers
Italy is regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in all of Europe, which is likely why the country welcomes over 85 million international visitors per year. Many of the people flocking to Italy are newlyweds because of its charming reputation as a place for lovers. However, Italy is one of the largest countries in Europe, with over 300,000 square kilometers of space to explore and many potential locations to consider for your once-in-a-lifetime trip.
From Amalfi Coast beaches to vineyards in Tuscany, there are thousands of beautiful places scattered across Italy, and it can be difficult to choose just a handful to visit during your getaway with your new spouse. That's where the Islands team is stepping in to help. We curated this list of dreamy Italian locations by using the opinions of real travelers on forum websites. Based on their responses and further research into the offerings of each area, the Islands team determined the very best destinations in all of Italy for a honeymoon to help you find the perfect place in the country to fall in love all over again.
Venice
The city of Venice is nicknamed La Serenissima, which translates to "Most Serene."This characterization makes it one of the most appealing places to plan a honeymoon in all of Italy. Instead of streets with cars weaving throughout the city, Venice has its distinctive canals and boats. This unique atmosphere is enough for the Floating City to be considered an extremely romantic destination.
There are all different types of activities in Venice that are great for lovers. You can take a ride in a gondola down the canal at sunset. It is one of the cutest things to do in Europe and a fantastic option for a couple's photograph to remember your honeymoon. However, budget travelers might want to avoid Venice's gondolas because they are quite pricey.
Alternatively, you can check out Venice's esteemed culinary scene at one of the many long-standing eateries. For example, Cantino Do Spade is a classic Venetian restaurant that has been serving customers for 536 years and counting. There is something innately sweet about dining in a place with so much history between its walls.
Lake Como
Lake Como is an ideal location for a honeymoon because it is surrounded by such pure, mountainous beauty that you can just walk around and be fully entertained. One former visitor on Reddit described Lake Como as the most beautiful place that they had ever visited in their life. They're not alone either, many people regard this region as one of the prettiest parts of Europe. It's also frequented by celebrities, like Taylor Swift, who stayed in a super fancy Lake Como hotel with her boyfriend.
This iconic Italian province is only about an hour away from Milan on the train, so it's very easy to reach if you're flying into the major international Milan Malpensa Airport. Once you arrive, there are tons of cute villages to explore around the lake that can be reached by a quick and affordable ferry ride. A user on Rick Steves' Europe recommended staying in Varenna and visiting the neighboring towns like Menaggio and Bellagio on day trips. Inside each of these lakeside towns, you'll find an array of opulent villas (many of which have been used in films) that are the perfect setting for stunning photos with your new husband or wife, such as Villa Monastero and Villa Balbianello.
Capri
Spending your honeymoon on any Italian island already sounds like a dream, but it's even more unimaginably perfect in a place like Capri. While some people complain that Capri is crowded with visitors, ruining the magic, this is really a testament to how much people truly love the destination. Plus, many travelers believe it's well worth dealing with the masses to experience all the benefits of staying here for your honeymoon.
One Reddit user explained, "The chairlift to the bar at the top of Capri was one of my favourite things from the whole trip. Yes it's packed near the port but dies down." The chairlift that left such an impression on this traveler takes you up to Mount Solaro, the highest viewpoint on the island. It's a breathtaking spot to watch the sunset over the ocean with your spouse.
Capri is located near some of Italy's most iconic natural attractions, making it a great locale for first-time visitors or anyone who appreciates nature. The most renowned Capri site is the Blue Grotto, a cave filled with bright blue water. There are many other enchanting things to do outdoors on Capri as well, such as visiting the Faraglioni Rocks and Arco Naturale.
The Amalfi Coast
The natural magnificence of the Amalfi Coast is only compounded by the fact that there are so many honeymoon-worthy activities around this beloved Italian region. There are a number of different towns on the Amalfi Coast to stay in, such as Amalfi, Positano, Ravello, and Praiano. The most cost-effective way to get the most out of a trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast is by staying in one of these villages and doing day trips to the rest of them. One Reddit user highly recommended staying in Praiano's La Barbera hotel for a couple's vacation, saying, "As far as the Amalfi coast, we would highly recommend staying in Praiano at La Barbera. The people we met there were incredible and so very helpful in very way. The room had a private balcony overlooking the coast and breakfast was included every day. It was the most romantic place we stayed."
There will be plenty for newlyweds to do on the Amalfi Coast besides spending all day in their gorgeous hotel room, though. Authentic Italian cooking classes are extremely popular and you can learn how to make anything from gnocchi and tiramisu to pizza and Bolognese sauce. Alternatively, the Amalfi Coast offers a wide variety of private boat tours and wine or limoncello tastings. Sporty couples will also have easy access to one of the most breathtaking hikes in the world on the Amalfi Coast — the Path of the Gods.
Cinque Terre
Not every honeymoon has to cost a fortune to be cherished for a lifetime when there are places like Cinque Terre on the planet. This Italian coast is just as dreamy as the country's most famous regions, but it's a much cheaper alternative that's a better fit for honeymooners on a budget. It costs around $1,066 per person for a one-week trip to Cinque Terre for absolutely everything from accommodations to food, which is quite reasonable for a luxurious honeymoon compared to other destinations in Italy. There are several adorable villages in Cinque Terre to choose from, including Vernazza and Manarola.
Cinque Terre is most esteemed for its colorful landscapes, but there are actually a lot of things to do around the area, in addition to admiring the coast and architecture. The region is home to a variety of relaxing beaches that are surrounded by cliffs where you can recharge with your lover, such as Vernazza Beach, Riomaggiore Beach, and Monterosso Beach. It's also a fantastic honeymoon destination for foodies because there are plenty of establishments to try homemade Italian cuisine. One Reddit user recommended, "Trattoria dal Billy in Manarola is amazing. They have a great wine that's locally made and the tiramisu is the 2nd best I had in Italy."
Sardinia
Newlyweds simply hoping to relax their honeymoon away at a luxury resort will adore the Italian island of Sardinia. This is the place where many locals apparently take their vacations, as one Reddit user explained, "Sardinia is literally the paradise on earth for every Italian." The 9,300-square-foot piece of land in the middle of the Mediterranean is absolutely packed with 5-star accommodations that are so nice you'll never have to leave the grounds unless you really want to.
For example, Hotel Pitrizza, Costa Smeralda has a glowing track record. One visitor on Trip Advisor gushed about the accommodation saying, "They made us feel at home with their kind and hospitable attitude. The property itself is very unique with less than 60 rooms on a bay of at least 20 acres. Beautiful gardens, incredible scenery and amazing emerald waters." While staying at one of these exceptional, high-end hotels doesn't come cheap, it's so worth it if it's in your honeymoon budget to treat yourself that extensively.
Rome
Rome is the legendary capital of Italy and the largest city in the country, with a population of over 2.9 million, so it should come as no surprise that it is teeming with fun things to do for newlyweds. With 2,777 years of history under its belt, Rome is an especially good destination for history lovers because there are so many ways to dive into Italy's culture around the area. There is the Colosseum, an ancient arena where gladiators once fought and one of Italy's biggest attractions. Rome also has the Vatican Museums, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum to explore.
Soaking in the history and culture gives Rome a sense of timeless romance. After all, who doesn't want their own version of a kissing photo in front of the famed Trevi Fountain? Just follow all the rules of visiting the Trevi Fountain while you're getting the shot.
Home to some of the best restaurants in the world, Rome is a great fit for foodies on their honeymoon adventure. One user on Reddit urged visitors to take a food tour in the city saying, "For Rome especially I HIGHLY recommend doing a food tour the first couple days you're there, and using that as a resource to ask about other restaurants. The guides are super happy to recommend other highlight places in your area after the tour and they are usually great about knowing the best spots currently in the city."
Sicily
One Reddit user describes Sicily as, "an absolutely magical destination for a romantic getaway, filled with stunning landscapes, rich history, and authentic culture." This characterization seems abundantly accurate. The southern region offers a diverse array of activities that can work for any type of couple on their honeymoon.
Adventurous honeymooners can get their fill of excitement with a hike up Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the highest active volcano in all of Europe. On the other hand, couples going for a more chill atmosphere during their time in Italy will have countless picturesque beaches and villages to check out in Sicily. There are eight major cities in the region and hundreds of smaller towns around the area to dive into. Out of all of the options, the same Reddit user recommended that travelers on a honeymoon spend time in Catania, Taormina, and Siracusa for their cultural appeal and landscapes.
Florence
A solid dose of Italian culture is guaranteed for couples who spend their honeymoon in the city of Florence. Anyone with a passion for the arts will be thoroughly entertained in this Italian city. It's known for housing some of the most famous museums and artworks on the entire planet.
At the Accademia Gallery in Florence, you'll come face-to-face with one of the most treasured pieces in all of history – Michelangelo's 520-year-old David statue. Inside the Uffizi Gallery, you can easily spend hours walking around the hallways to spot hundreds of thousands of illustrious artworks from masters of the craft, such as Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo Da Vinci, Caravaggio, and Titian. In addition to these well-known art galleries, there are tons of other cultural activities for couples in Florence.
One traveler said visitors should plan to go to Boboli Gardens and Piazzale Michelangelo on their honeymoon. The Reddit user advised, "The Boboli Gardens are very romantic and a little stroll through time." They also shared that watching a sunset from Piazzale Michelangelo made a big impression on them, and the restaurant up at the top is nice for dinner once it gets dark. All in all, you won't be bored when you spend your newlywed trip in Florence.
Tuscany
There is pretty much no better honeymoon destination in the world for wine and food lovers than Tuscany, Italy. Couples will be spoiled for choice when it comes to tastings because there are so many guided tours to help you appreciate the area. For instance, this small-group wine-tasting tour takes you on a journey past the olive groves and vineyards of the Tuscan countryside to two Chianti wineries. It makes getting a feel for the region effortless without doing all the legwork of getting around by yourself.
The Tuscany region has a wide variety of accommodation options for honeymooning vistitors to choose from. There are fancy castles that make you feel like you're living out a fairytale fantasy and homely guesthouses where you can just cozy up. As with many of the bigger destinations, there are quite a few options for towns to visit during your wine-filled Tuscany honeymoon.
One Reddit user talked up Siena, stating, "Siena is a must if you are in Toscana espascialy [sic] for honeymoon. Great restorants [sic], nice piazza, bars, architecture, history, romantic." Alternatively, if you're in the mood for a quaint-feeling atmosphere, another traveler recommends San Gimignano instead. Another person explained, "San Gimignano area is my favorite in Tuscany. Very clean, very beautiful, not as big as Siena but more romantic."
Lake Garda
Searching for a slightly more affordable and less tourist-filled version of Italy's famous Lake Como region? Lake Garda is the answer to your prayers for your honeymoon. Just a week in Lake Como will likely run you around $3,268 as a couple, whereas extremely budget-conscious travelers in Lake Garda can spend as little as $555 per week. Besides the fact that it is economically friendly, Lake Garda is rich in stunning sights, and as one Reddit user put it, "Almost all the spots around Garda lake are beautiful, you cannot go wrong."
Even better, there is a wide range of things to do around the area that could appeal to honeymooners. There are interesting cultural landmarks, such as the Archaeological Site of Grotte di Catullo and the 13th-century Scaligero di Sirmione Castle.
The same Reddit user recommended things like taking the cable car from Malcesine to Monte Baldo, renting out a boat, or taking a soak in the thermal pools at Aquaria Thermal Spa as some of their favorite things to do around Lake Garda.
Ischia
Outdoorsy married couples will find everything they're looking for in a honeymoon on the island of Ischia off the coast of Naples. There are a bunch of outdoor activities and natural attractions for spouses around Ischia. You can start with a rejuvenating dip at the island's Baia di Sorgeto hot springs. Then, you can follow that up by roaming the exquisite Giardini La Mortella botanical garden where you'll come across more than 3,000 types of unique plant life.
Plus, there are so many scenic Ischia beaches to lounge on with your husband or wife for hours. A traveler on Reddit highly recommended Spiaggia di Citara, specifically saying, "Head to Spiaggia di Citara, one of the most beautiful beaches on the island, known for its clear waters and lovely surroundings." The other great thing about staying in Ischia for your honeymoon is the food scene; there are 36 different amazing Michelin-star restaurants on this one island.
Even though it is a fairly small space, there are many impressive, welcoming hotels around Ischia. One user on Reddit suggested that newlyweds splurge for a stay at Excelsior Terme, explaining, "Excelsior in Ischia Porto is in a perfect location (easy walk to the castle, includes private beach, pool and spa, easy walk to the main street & port with loads of restaurant options)."
The Dolomites
While most people assume that their honeymoon in Italy will involve warm weather and sunny beaches, another type of romantic Italian getaway can appeal more to mountain people: the Dolomites. It is a mesmerizing mountain range in far Northern Italy near the border of Austria. It has a slightly colder climate than other parts of the country and temperatures can fall as low as 23℉ in the Dolomites during the dead of winter.
As such, it is one of the best places in the country for snow sports. During the winter months from December to March, the region transforms into a world class skiing destination with endless high-end resorts to choose from, like Val Gardena and Kronplatz ski resorts. Even people who aren't expert skiers can enjoy the Dolomites in the winter, because as one Reddit user suggested, "If you can't ski, just take the gondola up, have a spritz, and stare at the sassolungo all day. It's really that pretty."
The Dolomite mountains still have many things to do during the warmer parts of the year as well. There are a bunch of hiking trails that wind through the landscapes and can be appropriate for any skill level. If you just want to get great views in the Dolomites without breaking too much of a sweat, one traveler on Reddit advised, "Do the Cadini de Misurina and Tre Crime de Lavaredo hikes. Easily two of the most epic views for relatively little effort."
Methodology
This collection of the best destinations in Italy for a honeymoon was developed by browsing lists of the most romantic places in the country. The top choices among those recommendations were further researched by the Islands team by reading traveler's reviews on forum websites like Reddit. After determining which destinations were most enthusiastically recommended by real people, we did a deep dive into the best things to do around each area. The cities or regions with the most recommendations and couple-friendly things to do were finally organized into a list of the top 13 best places for a honeymoon in Italy.