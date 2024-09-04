A Popular Town In Italy Is Distancing Itself From The Mafia In An Interesting Way

Sicily, located in Southern Italy, is one of the most beautiful Italian islands. With unforgettable beaches and an array of historical sites and landmarks to explore, it's no wonder it's considered one of the best destinations in all of Italy for a honeymoon. But alas, Sicily is also synonymous with organized crime, more specifically with the Sicilian Mafia, founded in the 1800s. Nevertheless, one well-known tourist destination, Agrigento (pictured) is putting their foot down when it comes to this notorious reputation. In August 2024, the city's mayor Francesco Miccichè, announced that he was prohibiting mafia-related mementos.

Per Euronews, Miccichè explained this enactment, saying, "Considering that the sale of such products in the territory of Agrigento humiliates the local community, which has been committed to spreading the culture of legality for years, I order a ban on the sale of any type of object that praises, or refers in any way and form, to the mafia and organized crime."

Although this might seem like an extreme approach, the Sicilian Mafia is still rampant today and present in Agrigento. In late 2023 and July 2024, several individuals reportedly with ties to the Sicilian Mafia, were arrested in the Agrigento area. Of course, there's much more to Agrigento than its association with organized crime.