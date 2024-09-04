A Popular Town In Italy Is Distancing Itself From The Mafia In An Interesting Way
Sicily, located in Southern Italy, is one of the most beautiful Italian islands. With unforgettable beaches and an array of historical sites and landmarks to explore, it's no wonder it's considered one of the best destinations in all of Italy for a honeymoon. But alas, Sicily is also synonymous with organized crime, more specifically with the Sicilian Mafia, founded in the 1800s. Nevertheless, one well-known tourist destination, Agrigento (pictured) is putting their foot down when it comes to this notorious reputation. In August 2024, the city's mayor Francesco Miccichè, announced that he was prohibiting mafia-related mementos.
Per Euronews, Miccichè explained this enactment, saying, "Considering that the sale of such products in the territory of Agrigento humiliates the local community, which has been committed to spreading the culture of legality for years, I order a ban on the sale of any type of object that praises, or refers in any way and form, to the mafia and organized crime."
Although this might seem like an extreme approach, the Sicilian Mafia is still rampant today and present in Agrigento. In late 2023 and July 2024, several individuals reportedly with ties to the Sicilian Mafia, were arrested in the Agrigento area. Of course, there's much more to Agrigento than its association with organized crime.
Agrigento, Italy was named Italy's Capital of Culture for 2025
There's a reason why Agrigento, Italy stands out from other destinations in Sicily. The city is home to the Valley of the Temples or Valle dei Templi. The centuries-old UNESCO World Heritage Site features several structures dedicated to Greek gods and goddesses such as Zeus, Concordia, and more. In fact, the Temple of Concordia (pictured) is especially beloved by reviewers on Tripadvisor, who remark on how well-preserved it is. Moreover, visitors will also find Kolymbethra Garden (Giardino della Kolymbethra), which dates back to the 6th century, at the Valley of the Temples.
With all that said, it was announced in 2023 that Agrigento would be Italy's Capital of Culture for 2025. What does this mean exactly? The country is investing in highlighting Agrigento through various events and more. The annual program lasts one year and according to Italy Magazine, Agrigento won this distinction due to the theme of their application titled, "The Self, the Other and Nature: Relationships and Cultural Transformations."
This is all to say that it's no coincidence that the city's mayor Francesco Miccichè decided to do away with the mafia souvenirs. Simply put, tourists will have to resort to buying other less-nefarious souvenirs. If local shops decide to defy this new rule, a fine will be imposed. If you want to discover more amazing places in Sicily, check out this bucket list hike on the island that is a thrill-seekers paradise.