Hikers Love This Beautiful But Deadly Mountain Best Known As America's Everest

Situated in northern New Hampshire, Mount Washington tops out at 6,288 feet, making it the highest mountain in the state but falling short of cracking the list of the nation's fifteen highest mountains. Mountains such as Mount Rainier and Mount Whitney are more than twice the height at 14,417ft and 14,505ft, respectively. Denali is even higher, reaching 20,308 feet — the highest in North America.

Mount Washington is even less significant when viewed against the backdrop of the world stage. There are 3,411 named peaks in the Himalayas alone, and the Himalayan Club describes Phawarawang, a 20,862-foot mountain in northern India, as being of "modest height." That should give you an idea of the average scale of the other 3,410 named peaks.

So, with Mount Washington put firmly in its place, how is it such a deadly place? Well, trivial though it may be when looking at the world's great mountain ranges, 6,288 feet isn't to be taken lightly. Food, water, and appropriate clothing should be carefully considered when hiking any mountain, but what makes this one especially perilous is its weather. Mount Washington has recorded wind speeds of up to 231 mph, which was the world record until 253 mph winds smashed into Barrow Island, Australia on April 10, 1996. For context, a 75 mph wind can uproot a large tree — but the incredible wind velocity you may encounter is just one of the horrifying reasons why Mount Washington is so dangerous.

