Step Back In Time At This Overlooked Alaskan Ghost Town Turned National Historic Landmark

When copper became one of the most valuable resources in the world because of its use in electric wires and modern machines, a deposit of copper ore was discovered in the Alaskan wilderness. According to the National Park Service, copper ore is typically around 10% copper, and refining is required to make what we know as copper. The ore discovered in what would be Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve could be as potent as 85% copper. The area was not ideal for building anything, being in a rugged, rocky area criss-crossed by rivers and buried in snow every year, but a treasure trove this valuable could not be ignored.

The town was built in the Alaskan wilderness, connected to the rest of civilization by a railroad track. Despite its treacherous location, the mine attracted workers by offering some of the highest wages for miners in the United States. Starting in 1903, this remote town became home to miners who worked long hours extracting the ore from the earth. They brought their families with them, and an entire community sprung up around the copper. However, by 1938, the copper ore was gone, having been used up by decades of mining. As quickly as it had grown, the population of the town shrank. Soon, no one lived there at all. Today, while many buildings still stand and have even been restored to the way they once were, it is a ghost town.

