Visit Italy's Boot For An Unforgettable Beach Experience Full Of Coastal Beauty
Italy's boot may not be the first place you think of when planning a trip to the country, but it's an area you shouldn't miss. The beautiful Puglia region is full of whitewashed homes, ancient Roman ruins, and charming trulli, the little round stone dwellings in the town of Alberobello. It also boasts incredible rock formations on the shore at Torre Sant'Andrea. The small fishing village and its popular beach are named for a 16th-century "torre," or "tower," that was built to protect the coast from pirates. However, the more famous sea stack towers created out of rock by the wind and waves (above) have become the perfect beach spot. There is cliff diving, a rocky beach, and a sandy area with calm water that is great for families.
One review on Tripadvisor says of Torre Sant'Andrea, "The waves crash against the sandstone cliffs and the sea is literally turquoise. Other than the very rare fisherman or another solitary walker and the seagulls roosting on the rocks, there is very little to disturb the peace in this protected coastline." While it can get a bit busy during the August tourist season, it's the perfect day trip from Lecce, which is a mere 20 miles away. You can even go cliff jumping and visit the nearby beautifully named Grotto della Poesia.
The beaches of Torre Sant'Andrea
As you can see in the pictures, the sea stacks of Torre Sant'Andrea are gorgeous — especially the "lover's arch" (above). With exceptionally clear water running under and around the stacks, this is an ideal place to snorkel. (You can even try it standing up if you're snorkeling for the first time.) There is a parking lot, though it can get busy mid-day during August, so get there early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Plus, there is often a food truck with snacks and drinks to enhance the experience.
The sandy part of the beach is called Spiaggia della Punticeddha. It's small but lovely, and the beach has gotten a Blue Flag rating for water quality. If you bring a float for your kids, there is a small rocky area to pull them out to. You can also sunbathe on the rocks, though it's going to be more comfortable with a chair or a yoga mat for some padding. If you're feeling brave (and know what you're doing), cliff diving is popular here. So is climbing around the area, so make sure you have shoes that work for that activity. It's a good idea to bring sunscreen, like travel pro Samantha Brown's inexpensive Trader Joe's favorite.
Even during the height of tourist season, this is a great alternative to other spots in the area, according to another reviewer on Tripadvisor. They say, "We visited during the busy season but found this place much less crowded than the nearby Torre Dell Orso and San Foca. The backdrop is outstanding, the water is the clearest we have seen in Puglia abs [sic] it's great for a swim or for diving off rocks!"
Visiting the Cave of Poetry
Just 3.4 miles away from Torre Sant'Angela is the Grotto della Poesia, which translates to "Cave of Poetry." (More likely and less romantic is that the word came from the Greek "posia" which means a water source.) There are two pools in the rocks; one large (Grotta Grande) and one small (Grotta Piccola), and a tunnel from the former that goes out to the sea. The large one is shockingly lovely, as you can see above. You are not allowed to swim here, to preserve the area, but the pictures you'll be able to take will win social media. It costs a bit over $3 for adults and a bit over $2 for children to visit. However, it's important to note that children may have some difficulty on the rocks and there are no barriers. There is a parking lot that costs just over $2, or you can try street parking.
Legend has it that a princess loved to swim here and poets were inspired to write by her beauty. You'll find the ruins of a fortification right above the cave to explore as well as the tower of the Madonna of Roca Vecchia. The smaller cave has inscriptions in Greek, Latin, and Messapic on the walls. (The Messapian people who once lived here were from the area that is currently Albania.) There is an archaeological park at Roca Vecchia right next to the Cave of Poetry, which was once a port that traded with Albania and Greece, and you can see some of the remains that go back to the 14th century BCE including a temple and a gate.