Visit Italy's Boot For An Unforgettable Beach Experience Full Of Coastal Beauty

As you can see in the pictures, the sea stacks of Torre Sant'Andrea are gorgeous — especially the "lover's arch" (above). With exceptionally clear water running under and around the stacks, this is an ideal place to snorkel. (You can even try it standing up if you're snorkeling for the first time.) There is a parking lot, though it can get busy mid-day during August, so get there early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Plus, there is often a food truck with snacks and drinks to enhance the experience.

The sandy part of the beach is called Spiaggia della Punticeddha. It's small but lovely, and the beach has gotten a Blue Flag rating for water quality. If you bring a float for your kids, there is a small rocky area to pull them out to. You can also sunbathe on the rocks, though it's going to be more comfortable with a chair or a yoga mat for some padding. If you're feeling brave (and know what you're doing), cliff diving is popular here. So is climbing around the area, so make sure you have shoes that work for that activity. It's a good idea to bring sunscreen, like travel pro Samantha Brown's inexpensive Trader Joe's favorite.

Even during the height of tourist season, this is a great alternative to other spots in the area, according to another reviewer on Tripadvisor. They say, "We visited during the busy season but found this place much less crowded than the nearby Torre Dell Orso and San Foca. The backdrop is outstanding, the water is the clearest we have seen in Puglia abs [sic] it's great for a swim or for diving off rocks!"

