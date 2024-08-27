The Best Ways To Completely Unplug While You're On Vacation

It's almost time for vacation, and you may be struggling with getting things settled so no one has reason to contact you while you're sipping cocktails on the beach. However, no matter how much prep you do, you may still be interrupted. Co-workers call for "just one thing," or email you with, "I know you're on vacation, but I have a quick question." You may even be working on the flight to your destination. This is because we live in a 24/7 world, and even if everyone respects your time, your own brain may not be used to putting devices away for vacation relaxation. How do you unplug?

Whether it's getting the world to leave you be or stopping yourself from checking email and social media, there are ways to do it, like drawing clear boundaries and deleting apps from your phone for a while. Helping us find ways to enjoy the present moment, especially on vacation, is licensed psychologist Dr. Janina Scarlet, author of "Unseen, Unheard, Undervalued: Managing Loneliness, Loss of Connection and Not Fitting In." Dr. Scarlet has great tips and advice for drawing lines around what we're willing to give, what we're not, and how to let our brains take a vacation along with our bodies.