This Underrated Midwest City Calls Itself 'Halloween Capital Of The World' For Good Reason

If you're looking to celebrate Halloween at its very best around the United States, you might go to New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade or head to Frenchman Street in New Orleans for an unforgettable street party — but you might also visit Anoka, Minnesota. Avid hikers may know that Minnesota is home to gorgeous waterfalls and lakeshores and astronomy enthusiasts will know that it's one of the few places to view the Northern lights in America, but it's also the birthplace of the American Halloween parade. Believe it or not, this little midwestern town has what might just be the oldest Halloween celebrations in the United States, and residents of the town continue to hit the streets and get into the Halloween Spirit every October.

If you're someone who starts planning their costume, carving pumpkins, and putting up decorations on the first day of October (or maybe even before) you'll find your people in the Halloween Capital of the World. Head to Anoka any time during the season of the witch and you'll find fun community events to get you in the mood for Halloween. Most exciting of all is the Grande Day Parade, a massive halloween parade where you can see ghouls and ghosts of every age decked out in their costumes before the big day.