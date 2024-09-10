This Underrated Midwest City Calls Itself 'Halloween Capital Of The World' For Good Reason
If you're looking to celebrate Halloween at its very best around the United States, you might go to New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade or head to Frenchman Street in New Orleans for an unforgettable street party — but you might also visit Anoka, Minnesota. Avid hikers may know that Minnesota is home to gorgeous waterfalls and lakeshores and astronomy enthusiasts will know that it's one of the few places to view the Northern lights in America, but it's also the birthplace of the American Halloween parade. Believe it or not, this little midwestern town has what might just be the oldest Halloween celebrations in the United States, and residents of the town continue to hit the streets and get into the Halloween Spirit every October.
If you're someone who starts planning their costume, carving pumpkins, and putting up decorations on the first day of October (or maybe even before) you'll find your people in the Halloween Capital of the World. Head to Anoka any time during the season of the witch and you'll find fun community events to get you in the mood for Halloween. Most exciting of all is the Grande Day Parade, a massive halloween parade where you can see ghouls and ghosts of every age decked out in their costumes before the big day.
Anoka has been serious about Halloween for over a century
When it comes to trick or treating, most kids today seem to focus on the treat part of the tradition — but around the turn of the century the youth of Anoka were all about the tricks. From soaped windows to tipped outhouses and ripped up fences, the destructive pranks that came every Halloween were getting to be a problem for residents of Anoka. Rather than cracking down on the petty crimes, in 1920 the community leaders of Anoka decided to give local kids something else to do to celebrate the holiday: a parade.
It was a hit. As described by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, the big night was planned weeks in advance. Hundreds of children turned out wearing homemade costumes for the parade and were rewarded with trick or treat bags of snacks and candy. As time went on, the festival grew to include bonfires, contests, and scary spectacles of all kinds to entertain participants of all ages. In 1937, a special act of Congress officially declared Anoka the Halloween Capital of the World in recognition of their dedication to the holiday.
How to get in on the Halloween fun
Today, Anoka's events for Scary Season have grown far beyond a single parade. If you can't miss being at home for the big night, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate in Anoka this October. This festive and family-friendly Halloween destination has events all month long. You won't want to miss the big parade that made this place the Halloween Capital, but if you have a young child in your life you might want to bring them to the Big Parade of Little People, too.
If you have a competitive spirit, you can admire the enormous pumpkins in the great Pumpkin Weigh-Off [pictured], check out the scarecrow contest, and compete in the pumpkin carving competition (just make sure to finish carving before the event starts, the judges only judge finished products). Check out the official Anoka Halloween website for dates, times, and details on how to attend. While it might be planned by and for the local community, everyone is allowed to participate.