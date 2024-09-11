Italy's 'Other Venice' Is A Beautiful, Underrated Town With Romantic Canals And Few Crowds
Italy is renowned for its romantic culture, captivating travelers with its cobblestone streets, rich history, stunning vistas, and delicious cuisine. Among its many treasures, Venice often steals the spotlight with its ethereal beauty and enchanting canals. But for those seeking a similar experience without the swarm of tourists, there's a lesser-known gem waiting to be explored: Chioggia. Located in the Veneto region, less than an hour away from Venice, this charming fishing town on the Adriatic Sea offers all the allure of Venice but with a more intimate, laid-back atmosphere. Easily accessible by boat, car, bus, train, or plane, Chioggia is the perfect destination for travelers yearning for an authentic Italian experience.
While Venice dazzles with grandeur, Chioggia captivates with its quaint charm. Often referred to as "Little Venice," this picturesque town has stunning canals, colorful buildings, and historic bridges that echo the beauty of its famous neighbor. The town's maritime heritage is evident in every corner, from the bustling fish markets to the ancient port. Fun fact: Chioggia is older than Venice. It was founded in the second century B.C., compared to Venice's traditional founding date of A.D. 421.
The ideal time to visit Chioggia is in late spring or early fall when the weather is pleasantly mild, making it perfect for leisurely strolls along the canals. However, unlike Venice, Chioggia remains relatively uncrowded even during summer, offering a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the peak season rush. All very good, but what is there to see and do in Chioggia? Let's take a look.
What to do in Chioggia
Chioggia may be small, but it offers plenty of activities to keep visitors enthralled. At the heart of Chioggia's historical center lies Piazzetta Vigo, a charming square situated on the northernmost shore of the town with the perfect view of the Venetian lagoon. From there, you won't miss the stone-hewn bridge, Ponte di Vigo, constructed in 1685. The bridge hosts a statue of St. Mark's Lion, affectionately known as "Chioggia's Cat" or "Gato de Ciosa."
The charming town also has several museums, such as the Clocktower Museum, the Civic Museum of the Southern Lagoon, and the Museum of Adriatic Zoology Giuseppe Olivi. Besides having the oldest functioning clock in the world for display, the Clocktower Museum is a vertical monument, where each floor is a new discovery. For history buffs, the Civic Museum contains archeological and ethnographic collections. All animal lovers should consider visiting the Museum of Adriatic Zoology, which displays Adriatic sea organisms and provides plenty of fascinating information about their unique traits.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the fish market. The Pescheria (or retail fish market) is the heart of the town's fishing industry, where the freshest catches are sold each morning. If you visit in July, you might also experience the Chioggia Fish Festival. This annual event has been celebrated for over 80 years, transforming the town into a lively outdoor dining arena where you can savor the best seafood Chioggia has to offer.
Relax, unwind, and take in the views of Chioggia
Chioggia offers a more tranquil experience compared to Venice, making it perfect for leisurely exploration. The best time to soak in the local culture is during the evening "passeggiata," which takes place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. This traditional evening walk is a social ritual where locals stroll around the town's cafes, restaurants, and shops, mingling and enjoying the atmosphere. While exploring, you'll discover artisan shops offering unique souvenirs and eateries serving local delicacies that showcase the town's rich culinary heritage.
No visit to Chioggia would be complete without spending some time on its magnificent beaches. Sottomarina is known for its natural wonders by scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts because of its distinguished natural reef. Travelers can also check out the local amusement parks near Sottomarina. Isola Verde, on the other hand, is known for its relaxing atmosphere. It's surrounded by lush vegetation and is the only beach in Veneto that allows free access to horses.
Visitors are encouraged to book a cruise to explore the canals and get a laid-back tour of the village's landmarks. In Chioggia, you'll find the romance and beauty of Venice but with a slower pace, fewer crowds, and a more authentic atmosphere. It's the perfect destination for travelers seeking an authentic Italian experience away from the hustle and bustle of the tourist trail.