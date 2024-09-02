This Under-The-Radar Canal City Near Venice Has Similar Food And Views With Fewer Crowds

Nicknamed "The Floating City", Venice has been capturing the imagination of intrepid travelers for decades. The archipelago is unlike any other in the world, connected by ancient bridges — of which there are over 400 — on foot, and by canals via gondolas. Its picturesque setting is not the only thing that makes Venice a popular choice for tourists. The city's striking ancient architecture and diverse regional cuisine are equally important for travelers seeking to soak up an authentic Italian experience.

Advertisement

The 2024 census revealed that just over 250,000 people are permanent residents of Venice's 118 islands, while approximately 30 million tourists flood the city throughout the year. In an attempt to tackle overcrowding, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a limit on tour group sizes and fees for day trippers. Overcrowding is not the only concern for visitors planning a trip to this popular Italian tourist destination. The accelerating impact of climate change means that Venice is actually sinking, which is why it may be worthwhile looking for alternative canal cities to explore. The charming little city of Padua might be just the place to experience all the history, food, and views that Venice offers, but with fewer crowds and on an extremely tight budget.

Advertisement

Padua (Padova in Italian), is situated just 23 miles west of Venice in the Veneto region of Italy. Encircled by the stunning Euganean Hills and bursting with history, this small university city has no shortage of beautiful sights and experiences.