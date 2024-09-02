This Under-The-Radar Canal City Near Venice Has Similar Food And Views With Fewer Crowds
Nicknamed "The Floating City", Venice has been capturing the imagination of intrepid travelers for decades. The archipelago is unlike any other in the world, connected by ancient bridges — of which there are over 400 — on foot, and by canals via gondolas. Its picturesque setting is not the only thing that makes Venice a popular choice for tourists. The city's striking ancient architecture and diverse regional cuisine are equally important for travelers seeking to soak up an authentic Italian experience.
The 2024 census revealed that just over 250,000 people are permanent residents of Venice's 118 islands, while approximately 30 million tourists flood the city throughout the year. In an attempt to tackle overcrowding, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a limit on tour group sizes and fees for day trippers. Overcrowding is not the only concern for visitors planning a trip to this popular Italian tourist destination. The accelerating impact of climate change means that Venice is actually sinking, which is why it may be worthwhile looking for alternative canal cities to explore. The charming little city of Padua might be just the place to experience all the history, food, and views that Venice offers, but with fewer crowds and on an extremely tight budget.
Padua (Padova in Italian), is situated just 23 miles west of Venice in the Veneto region of Italy. Encircled by the stunning Euganean Hills and bursting with history, this small university city has no shortage of beautiful sights and experiences.
Marvel at Padua's picturesque ancient historical sites and waterways
Padua was once very similar to Venice in that it was navigable through a vast network of canals. However, due to continued river flooding, many of these canals have since been covered over. The city's two rivers, Brenta and Bacchiglione, remain and add a similar laid-back waterside atmosphere to that of Venice.
Surrounded by elegant canals, Prato della Valle is a huge central square lined with statues of notable Italian intellectuals, writers, and philosophers. The plaza hosts a market each Saturday.. Here, you can buy everything from fruits and vegetables to flowers and handbags. A flea market also runs every third Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone interested in vintage finds and antiques.
Another must-see in Padua is the Scrovegni Chapel, famed for its exquisite frescoes painted by Giotto. The chapel is open daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets cost 28 euros. The historic center is easily navigable on foot due to its compact size, but the city also has a tram line running from north to south if you'd like to venture further. The line operates seven days a week from 5:40 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and journeys are ticketless — all you need to do is tap your credit card or debit card on a reader as you enter and leave the tram.
Sample Padua's authentic regional dishes
Much like Venice, Padua's culinary scene is defined by traditional dishes full of flavor and made from fresh, local ingredients. Poultry is a very popular ingredient in this part of Italy, with goose and chicken featured heavily in pasta, pizza, and risotto dishes. Gallina Padovana, for example, is a breed of chicken that can only be found in this region and is used to make gallina imbriaga, a dish in which chicken is cooked in red wine. When it comes to desserts, pazientina, a layered pastry cake filled with egg cream, is a must-try.
Padua is also known as being the birthplace of one of Italy's most famous cocktails, the Aperol spritz. In the evening – known as aperitivo time in Italy – bars across the country serve this zesty and refreshing beverage made from Aperol, prosecco and topped with a little soda water, and Padua is no exception. One of the best – and oldest – spots to try an Aperol spritz is at the Pedrocchi Cafe, which has been perfecting its version of the drink since 1831. A six minute walk from here will lead you to Ristorante Caffè Letterario Treccani Padova, a buzzy restaurant popular with students that features live music. Be sure to check out our Italian guide to meals to make the most of your culinary experience in Padua.