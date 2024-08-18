The Best Way To Avoid Europe's Most Common Taxi Scams, According To Rick Steves
The last thing you want to think about on your European vacation is being scammed by a taxi driver. Once you're inside the car, it's just you and the driver, and that can make you feel vulnerable. However, that shouldn't discourage you from taking a taxi, and with a few tips from travel expert Rick Steves, you can spot them or avoid them altogether. Tourist scams are, unfortunately, pretty common, like the tourist photo scams or the free gift scam. Steves says on his website, "dishonest cabbies sometimes lurk at major transit points, ready to take advantage of travelers who are jet-lagged and travel-weary."
It's important to note, however, that certain things that might feel like a scam are actually standard in some places. Steves says, "Most European taxis are reliable and cheap," but if you know what to expect going in, you're less likely to be caught out by a taxi that seems legit but is actually a scam.
Rick Steves' advice for the airport taxi ride
Use an official taxi stand whenever you can. If you don't see posted prices, ask the attendant (or a police officer) if there is a flat rate to your neighborhood or destination. For instance, there is a standard price (at the time of this writing) from Rome's Fiumicino airport to the city center of 50 Euros (around $55).
Time in the line allows you to observe the taxis waiting to pick up passengers. Steves says via his website, "Avoid using unmarked beaters with makeshift taxi lights on top." He also advises that the company logo and phone number of legitimate taxis are always clearly displayed on the vehicle. Before you get in, you should take pictures of the outside and the license plate.
Tell the driver in a friendly way (using the Google Translate app for live translation if needed) that you're sending them to your friend at your destination so they know which car to look for (which means you're expected and not alone). Or say that you'd like to save all of the info so you can compliment the driver to their boss for a good ride. Take another picture of the driver's taxi license number and information inside the car. Steves recommends asking the driver for an estimate, or reiterating the flat fee, as well.
Don't get taken for a (taxi) ride with more tips from Steves
Look up which fees and add-ons are legal in that country, like weekend fees, extra baggage, or surcharges. You can call or write to your hotel to ask for reliable taxi company info, or see if they have an airport shuttle. Steves says, "You can check your guidebook, TaxiFareFinder.com, or Ride.Guru for estimated taxi fares in larger cities (Ride Guru also compares taxi rates with services like Uber)."
Note that in some countries, the fare begins when the call comes in, not when you get inside. It's also worth looking at public transit, like the Heathrow Express which takes you from the airport to London's Paddington Station for around $16.50. Rideshare can be helpful in that you're paying online and have all the driver's info before the ride.
If a driver says the meter is broken or it will be cheaper without it, get another cab. Steves also suggests having small bills to pay with. He explains, "If you only have a large bill, state the denomination out loud as you hand it to the cabbie. They can be experts at dropping your €50 note and then showing you a €20." Get your luggage out of the trunk before you pay so they can't drive off with it. Finally, Steves says, "If, for whatever reason, I'm charged a ridiculous price for a ride, I put a reasonable sum on the seat and say goodbye. Don't be intimidated by a furious cabbie."