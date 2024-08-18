The Best Way To Avoid Europe's Most Common Taxi Scams, According To Rick Steves

Use an official taxi stand whenever you can. If you don't see posted prices, ask the attendant (or a police officer) if there is a flat rate to your neighborhood or destination. For instance, there is a standard price (at the time of this writing) from Rome's Fiumicino airport to the city center of 50 Euros (around $55).

Time in the line allows you to observe the taxis waiting to pick up passengers. Steves says via his website, "Avoid using unmarked beaters with makeshift taxi lights on top." He also advises that the company logo and phone number of legitimate taxis are always clearly displayed on the vehicle. Before you get in, you should take pictures of the outside and the license plate.

Tell the driver in a friendly way (using the Google Translate app for live translation if needed) that you're sending them to your friend at your destination so they know which car to look for (which means you're expected and not alone). Or say that you'd like to save all of the info so you can compliment the driver to their boss for a good ride. Take another picture of the driver's taxi license number and information inside the car. Steves recommends asking the driver for an estimate, or reiterating the flat fee, as well.

