Beach-Loving Shoppers Will Find Pure Paradise At This One-Of-A-Kind Midwest Destination
If you were shopping for a great vacation destination, you might start by looking for a cute summer fruit festival, or maybe considering one of the best under-the-radar wine regions to fit the bill. Or, perhaps you'd skip straight to the beach aisle and look for an underrated shoreline town with laidback vibes. With all of those qualities in mind, you've found Traverse City, Michigan.
Located in Michigan's picturesque northwest lower peninsula, the Traverse City area has a year-round population of 30,000 people living a world away from the hustle of the big city. It's about 250 miles from Detroit and 320 miles from Chicago. Flyers can enter the area via Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, a regional hub which offers non-stop flights from 20 cities across the U.S.
But, don't let the small population fool you. Visitors love TC any time of year because of the beauty of its four seasons and the events each season brings. Springtime calls the city's Victorian village of downtown shops to life and draws visitors to the nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes, a national park spread out across 65 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. The National Cherry Festival welcomes 500,000 visitors each July, and wineries across the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas draw 600,000 visitors to the region annually, especially in the autumn. In the winter, Mt. Holiday, Hickory Hills, and Crystal Mountain Resort offer some of the region's best skiing. So, no matter when you're looking to escape, Traverse City has plenty to offer.
Small-town shopping is the city's forte
Shoppers can find a treasure trove of delights, from Michigan-centric souvenirs and vacation wear, to antiques and collectables in the Victorian-era storefronts of downtown Traverse City. Plus, you can explore the dozens of cherry-infused products like cherry candy and fruity salsa from Cherry Republic. For a more artsy side of the city, head to the galleries and artisanal shops at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons featuring spots that sell everything from alpaca socks to upcycled home decor An upscale shopping promenade, Tower Gallery, inside the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa offers a high-end experience that makes you feel like a resort guest, even though you don't need to be one to shop there. Here, you can purchase brand-name jewelry, high-quality outdoor wear, and boutique toys.
If you prefer to drink your retail experiences, check out the humble grapes of the Leelanau Peninsula and the Old Mission Peninsula with a wine tour. The Leelanau Wine Trail includes over 20 vineyards and wineries to explore. There are also seasonal events during the main harvest time (September, October, and November) and weekend food and wine pairings all winter. So, you can find your new favorite vinos and purchase a case for your collection.
Miles of sandy dunes give you plenty of places to spread out
If you're needing a break after a big shopping day, you can head to the nearby Grand Traverse Bay, a cozy inlet of Lake Michigan divided by the spindly finger of the Old Mission Peninsula. This makes for plenty of great beaches along the west arm and east arm of the bay, as well as on the peninsula. TC Tourism's staff recommends Old Mission Lighthouse Park, at the north end of the peninsula, for its shallow waters and quiet atmosphere.
The crown jewel of beaches in the Traverse City area is Sleeping Bear Dunes, a sandy national park spread across the wavy fingertips of Michigan's western edge for plenty of space to escape the crowds. Its main entrance, the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, is located at 9922 Front Street in Empire, Michigan, about 25 miles west of Traverse City. The park's miles of crystal clear water and underrated beaches are open continuously, but visitors must have a park pass to enter. Buy a one-time vehicle pass for $25, an annual pass for $45, or use your American the Beautiful National Park pass, which is $80. And, shoppers can still enjoy a little retail fun, even at the natural haven. The park has a visitor center, bookstore, and general store, each with their own unique offerings. So, take home some postcards, t-shirt, or toy inspired by the area to remember your trip.