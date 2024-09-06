Beach-Loving Shoppers Will Find Pure Paradise At This One-Of-A-Kind Midwest Destination

If you were shopping for a great vacation destination, you might start by looking for a cute summer fruit festival, or maybe considering one of the best under-the-radar wine regions to fit the bill. Or, perhaps you'd skip straight to the beach aisle and look for an underrated shoreline town with laidback vibes. With all of those qualities in mind, you've found Traverse City, Michigan.

Advertisement

Located in Michigan's picturesque northwest lower peninsula, the Traverse City area has a year-round population of 30,000 people living a world away from the hustle of the big city. It's about 250 miles from Detroit and 320 miles from Chicago. Flyers can enter the area via Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, a regional hub which offers non-stop flights from 20 cities across the U.S.

But, don't let the small population fool you. Visitors love TC any time of year because of the beauty of its four seasons and the events each season brings. Springtime calls the city's Victorian village of downtown shops to life and draws visitors to the nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes, a national park spread out across 65 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. The National Cherry Festival welcomes 500,000 visitors each July, and wineries across the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas draw 600,000 visitors to the region annually, especially in the autumn. In the winter, Mt. Holiday, Hickory Hills, and Crystal Mountain Resort offer some of the region's best skiing. So, no matter when you're looking to escape, Traverse City has plenty to offer.

Advertisement