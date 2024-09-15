Skip Florida's Overrated Duval Street For This Authentic Alternative With Far Fewer Crowds

Like many tourist destinations, there are two sides to Key West. One is front and center; you see it walking off the cruise ship and on the island's famous Duval Street. Like many other vacation spots, this side of the island has become increasingly overrun and commercialized. If you came to see the island immortalized in literature and song, it's easy to be disappointed. But the entire island has not lost its old-world charm, and there are still many outstanding, authentic island experiences in Key West. You just have to know where to look.

One spot where you can taste the original flavors of the island is just steps off Duval Street. Bahama Village was first settled by Bahamian immigrants in the 1800s. The area is a 16-block square between Whitehead and Fort on the island's southwest corner. From Duval, just head southwest on Petronia Street. There, an arch welcomes you, its iron frame emblazoned with conch shells and the Bahamas coat of arms.

Stepping into Bahama Village is like walking back in time. The streets are lined with traditional colorful "Conch houses," and local-owned businesses welcome you with homemade foods, clothing, and souvenirs. Key West chickens and cats crisscross the streets at will, roaming freely. Dense tropical vegetation brightens the scene; in fact, the settlers of Bahama Village are credited with bringing many of the plants and bright foliage that Key West is now known for. A stroll through the village is an adventure that can turn up surprises, like some of Key West's best eateries.

