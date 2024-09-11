Witness Italy's Ancient Engineering Magic At The World's Tallest Man-Made Waterfall

Many first time visitors choose to kick off their Italian vacation in Rome, and Marmore Falls is a rather manageable hour-and-a-half long drive from Italy's capital city. As a word of warning though: Remember to thoroughly prepare for driving in the republic and avoid making crucial transportation mistakes. That said, when you've thoroughly prepared for the small trek to the falls, you won't be disappointed. The Marmore Waterfall Park offers standard admission at €12.00, with opportunities to sign-up for activities like cave visits for an additional fee. If arriving by car, there is a small fee to park, but previous visitors assure that there's plenty of space.

There are six hiking trails around Marmore Falls that range in distance and difficulty level, and some have limited accessibility or mobility options. If you plan on climbing solo, brush up on your safety tips and always be prepared with proper footwear. Hiking at the falls, especially to the two viewpoints — Belvedere Superiore and Belvedere Inferiore — pays off with stunning views. At Belvedere Superiore, be sure to look out at the falls from La Specola, the remains of an observatory tower, or head to the Balcone delgi Innamorati (the balcony of lovers) for a vista point over the first of three drops in the water. Remember to wear a waterproof jacket — it can get quite misty and wet that close to a waterfall!

Marmore Falls is truly a wonder to see, however you choose to spend your time at the park. It's a great destination for couples, families, and solo travelers alike, and it's a unique experience outside of the usual touristy spots in Italy. With its fascinating history and record-breaking heights, it's sure to be a standout in your itinerary.