Escape Sleepy Hollow Crowds This Halloween For Its Underrated Neighbor Across The River

Halloween is a holiday with a cult-like following, for which macabre vacationers will travel far and wide to settings serving a healthy dose of festive trick-or-treat excitement. Located in New York's picturesque Hudson Valley, one of the most popular destinations is the chilling enclave of Sleepy Hollow, the town that gained notoriety from Washington Irving's short story revolving around Ichabod Crane and the headless horseman, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." This special place comes alive for the October holiday, with events ranging from haunted hayrides to a jack-o'-lantern blaze featuring 7,000 carved pumpkins.

Unlike New York's mellower vacation destinations, a storied history and myriad entertaining events means there will be crowds. Fortunately, there is a lesser-known, nearby spooky spot to visit this Halloween: Nyack, NY. It's just an hour's drive north of New York City (a locale also revered for its Village Halloween parade), boasts cool fall temperatures in October (mid-50s to mid-60s during the day), and offers a spooktacular Halloween parade with events for all ages.