Escape Sleepy Hollow Crowds This Halloween For Its Underrated Neighbor Across The River
Halloween is a holiday with a cult-like following, for which macabre vacationers will travel far and wide to settings serving a healthy dose of festive trick-or-treat excitement. Located in New York's picturesque Hudson Valley, one of the most popular destinations is the chilling enclave of Sleepy Hollow, the town that gained notoriety from Washington Irving's short story revolving around Ichabod Crane and the headless horseman, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." This special place comes alive for the October holiday, with events ranging from haunted hayrides to a jack-o'-lantern blaze featuring 7,000 carved pumpkins.
Unlike New York's mellower vacation destinations, a storied history and myriad entertaining events means there will be crowds. Fortunately, there is a lesser-known, nearby spooky spot to visit this Halloween: Nyack, NY. It's just an hour's drive north of New York City (a locale also revered for its Village Halloween parade), boasts cool fall temperatures in October (mid-50s to mid-60s during the day), and offers a spooktacular Halloween parade with events for all ages.
Non-spooky things to do in Nyack
For travelers looking to combine New York City's budget-friendly action with some can't-miss fall holiday festivities, head north to Nyack, set just across the Hudson River from Sleepy Hollow. Like its notable neighbor, the town really gets into the Halloween spirit, but before you head over to the annual festivities, there are several spots to check out for a sweet treat, delicious bite, or some retail therapy.
Grab a cup of coffee (pour over or cortado, anyone?) and a doughnut (like a classic chocolate sprinkle or Boston cream) at Boxer Donut & Espresso Bar, where their namesake treats are made fresh daily. Take your snack to the east and explore a variety of shops on S Broadway or Main Street, popping into any one of several vintage clothing stores, mercantile shops, or bookstores. For a casual, filling lunch or dinner head over to DPNB Pasta & Provisions, where pasta is also made fresh every day, and sold by the pound, by a husband-and-wife duo. Snag one of the few dining room seats and try Italian specialties like paccheri all norma and spaghetti alla chittara.
Don't miss the Nyack Halloween Parade
2024 year marks the 35th iteration of the Nyack Halloween Parade, and last year's big event saw the tally for revelers hit the 20,000 mark. (For comparison, the town of Nyack has a year-round population of just under 7,300 people.) As such, the parade has gained national notoriety, making the Travel Channel's list of Top 10 Halloween Parades.
This year's parade kicks off around 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 26th, in downtown Nyack. If you thought this was the only attraction, you're sorely mistaken. Before the ghoulish march, there are several events in Memorial Park, including live music and contests. Judges will presumably work hard to determine the best costumes for adults, couples, groups, kids, and even pets. While putting up cobwebs and skeletons and dressing up in funny, creative, or downright scary costumes may just be a Halloween tradition, in Nyack, it also comes with a payday. The best float will take home a $1,000 prize while the best adult costume will nab $200.