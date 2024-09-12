Rick Steves Didn't Always Like This Less-Touristy European City (And Why He Changed His Mind)

"I admit that Bratislava used to leave me cold," travel expert Rick Steves declared, saying that the city's old town was a "dangerous ghost town" as recently as the 1990s, when communist rule fell and Slovakia had its "Velvet Divorce" from the Czech nation.

By 2010, however, Steves had a change of heart. "Changes in recent decades have transformed it into a delightful destination," the writer enthused, adding that "Bratislava's energy is inspiring." Since then, the area has continued its ascent following its freedom from communist oppression. Steves said the city had developed a youthful spirit, with thousands of university students filling the Old Town, which is a de facto campus at night with many restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Bratislava still lacks what Rick Steves calls "blockbuster sights," but that's not the point of this typically underrated European city. It's an intimate place, more suitable for easy living than sightseeing and itinerary-chasing. For that, you're better off heading over the Danube to Vienna, which sports its bustling streets, towering architecture, and unforgettable wine culture.

