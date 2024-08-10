Experience Vienna's Unforgettable Wine Culture In This Untouristed Area Rick Steves Suggests

Heuriger means "new wine," and these establishments' vintages come from recently harvested grapes from their own vineyards. They can be fairly tart, and you can order them in two ways: Ask for a "viertel," which is a quarter of a liter or around 8.5 fluid ounces and comes in a mug glass that you might expect to see beer in, or order an "achtel," which is half of that and comes in a wine glass. Generally, a viertel runs between $2.75 and $3.25.

Advertisement

You'll find some heurigen (the plural form of "heuriger") with outdoor seating and they have the ambience of a tavern. If you want to visit more than one, there is a map of many of them on a wall at the beginning of Kahlenberger Strasse (or street) in Nussdorf. You won't be alone. Helena Hartlauer of the Vienna Tourist Board told the BBC, "Currently around 70% of Vienna's annual wine yield is drunk at the capital's Heurigen." This all came about in 1784 when Emperor Joseph II ruled that people could sell self-made wine without a license, but only for a certain number of days, and only with cold food.

These days, they operate on a normal schedule and serve hot food as well. If you see one with a pine bough on the door, that traditionally means there is new wine available. Generally you order the food at a counter and take it back to your own table to enjoy.

Advertisement