The Less-Crowded, Cheaper Spot To View Paris' Beauty Instead Of The Eiffel Tower
You just can't travel to Paris without seeing one of its most iconic attractions: the Eiffel Tower. However, because it's so popular, tourists often have to battle crowds and wait in long lines depending on when they visit. In fact, the landmark's own website has a page entirely dedicated to the best times of day to visit the Eiffel Tower to avoid the congestion. In addition to the chaos, to head up to the top of the tower, or the "sommet," with an elevator pass, tickets run about €35 per adult (although there are discounted rates for visitors under the age of 24). While viewing Paris in all its glory from the heights of the Eiffel Tower is a big tourist pastime, Islands asked an expert about a better way to take in the city's beauty.
Sasha, founder of Off the Beaten Travel, has a few pieces of expert advice on how to make the most of your time in Paris without climbing the Eiffel Tower. Sasha suggests that travelers visit the observation deck at the Montparnasse Tower instead, where they can see a fantastic panoramic view of Paris. At 210 meters high, this tower offers a bird's eye view of the city below with a stunning perspective of the Eiffel Tower itself (you can't exactly take in the Eiffel Tower's beauty from inside). It's typically less crowded, and the tickets are cheaper and come with more perks (hello, complimentary glass of champagne!). Plus, you'll be able to snap pictures that are more reminiscent of the Paris we've seen in classic Hollywood films, with the Eiffel Tower actually in the shot.
The best times to visit Paris and check out its hidden gems
Once you've checked the Eiffel Tower off of your Paris bucket list, there are many other hidden gems Sasha recommends in the city, including the Canal Saint-Martin and the Rodin Museum. The Canal Saint-Martin is perfect for a boat tour exploring the city's waterways, where the canal even goes underground in parts, including near the Place de la Bastille. Art lovers will enjoy spending an afternoon in the Musée Rodin, where French artist Auguste Rodin bequeathed the body of his works in 1909.
She also recommends exploring with your senses on a chocolate tour or snagging €10 tickets to the Opéra National de Paris. These discounted tickets are sold on the day of the performance at the opera's box office. While they are called "sans visibilité" because you won't get a very good view, you'll still be able to take in the sounds of the show without breaking your budget.
Plan your Paris trip during the off-season if you really want to miss the tourists. "May is a magical time to visit Paris," Sasha says. "The summer crowds haven't hit yet, and spring is in full bloom. Alternatively, November or March can make you feel like you have Paris all to yourself!" Sasha recommends Parc des Sceaux, which is off the beaten path just outside the city center. If you're visiting in springtime, stroll around its vast garden grounds and take in blooming cherry blossoms. While in the area, the nearby town of Sceaux will give you the chance to spend the day like a Parisian at a more relaxed pace. In fact, one of the top travel tips we've learned from Rick Steves is not to ignore lesser-known destinations like these.