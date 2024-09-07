The Less-Crowded, Cheaper Spot To View Paris' Beauty Instead Of The Eiffel Tower

You just can't travel to Paris without seeing one of its most iconic attractions: the Eiffel Tower. However, because it's so popular, tourists often have to battle crowds and wait in long lines depending on when they visit. In fact, the landmark's own website has a page entirely dedicated to the best times of day to visit the Eiffel Tower to avoid the congestion. In addition to the chaos, to head up to the top of the tower, or the "sommet," with an elevator pass, tickets run about €35 per adult (although there are discounted rates for visitors under the age of 24). While viewing Paris in all its glory from the heights of the Eiffel Tower is a big tourist pastime, Islands asked an expert about a better way to take in the city's beauty.

Sasha, founder of Off the Beaten Travel, has a few pieces of expert advice on how to make the most of your time in Paris without climbing the Eiffel Tower. Sasha suggests that travelers visit the observation deck at the Montparnasse Tower instead, where they can see a fantastic panoramic view of Paris. At 210 meters high, this tower offers a bird's eye view of the city below with a stunning perspective of the Eiffel Tower itself (you can't exactly take in the Eiffel Tower's beauty from inside). It's typically less crowded, and the tickets are cheaper and come with more perks (hello, complimentary glass of champagne!). Plus, you'll be able to snap pictures that are more reminiscent of the Paris we've seen in classic Hollywood films, with the Eiffel Tower actually in the shot.

