The World's Largest Open-Air Shopping Mall Is A Hawaiian Gem With Beach Views

As you might imagine, the shopping at Ala Moana Center is pretty much unmatched, no matter what you're looking for or what your budget is. There are a number of popular, international brands, like Macy's, Lululemon, Gap, and Levi's. Plus, it's got luxury shops, like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

Even though it's got so many big name retailers, you can still shop local here. CocoNene is a Hawaiian design and lifestyle brand, that features super-cute wooden frames and figurines, and Happy Wahine first opened in Hawaii in 2012, and they sell a range of handbags and totes along with essential beach gear, like towels and cooler bags. Musicians should stop by Kanile'a 'Ukulele, a family-owned shop that sells, as you might guess, ukuleles, including custom options. According to their website, they plant a native Hawaiian tree for each one they make.

When you want to take a break from shopping, you have a choice of international cuisine — pizza, Korean barbecue, steak, sushi, and more along with Hawaiian favorites like Spam musubi and shave ice. For a classic taste of Honolulu, the locally loved Liliha Bakery is a can't-miss spot, especially if you have a sweet tooth. This bakery/restaurant on the third floor of Macy's serves all the yummy food that the original location (opened in 1950) is known for — most notably, their Coco Puffs, cream puffs filled with chocolate and topped with frosting. They've got classic diner dishes too, like meatloaf and burgers, and specials like oxtail soup, chicken karaage, and miso butterfish.

Advertisement