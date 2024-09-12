Escape London Crowds At England's Most Underrated City Full Of Shops, Food, And History
If you need an escape from overcrowded London, Nottingham is the place to go. Although the city may go unnoticed with its northern, inland location, the home of the notorious Robin Hood is highly worthwhile. Located within the Midlands about 127 miles north of the bustling city; that's a little over three hours by car and about two by train, Nottingham is nestled in the heart of England. While London is the epicenter for British art and history, including the best eateries and shops, Nottingham is equally attractive.
Both an ancient and modern city, Nottingham's popularity is growing. Home to the fabled thief and about 300,000 others, the former "Snottingham" has an exciting history surrounding Nottingham Castle and the siege of Richard the Lionheart. If you seek present-day, Hockley is a lively, bohemian sector for budding artists, foodies, and entertainment, while providing a college town vibe with the University of Nottingham located nearby. Additionally, the grand Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park is about a 25-minute drive away, which was featured in Christopher Nolan's 2012 action thriller film, "The Dark Knight Rises." While the City of Caves is a great escape within itself, Nottingham is a city that shouldn't stay under the radar.
Explore Nottingham's ancient subterranean world
Never mind the London Underground, Nottingham's City of Caves is the ultimate escape. Located under the city, there are over 800 manmade tunnels that have been discovered. Dating back to the 7th century, the massive underground cave system is considered one of the largest known in the U.K. and the highlight of Nottingham. Carved from delicate, pre-existing sandstone, the highly resilient caverns were used as medieval tanneries, dwellings, and cellars, including an air-raid shelter during WWII.
There are several entryways found throughout Nottingham; however, only a few are open for public viewing. The main access point is located at the base of Garner's Hill steps near the entrance of Nottingham Contemporary. You can get there by bus, train, or tram. Nottingham Train Station is located less than a mile away and is about a 10 to 15-minute walk, or you could take a taxi. Parking is not available at the site. If you travel by car, there are several park and ride options, including Lace Market tram stop and Broadmarsh Bus Station.
City of Caves is open most days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding major winter holidays. Tour times are allocated, so book your tickets in advance. Adults cost about $11, kids, students, and seniors are $10, and children under 5 are free. There's also a family package for approximately $35. Prices while booking may vary online. Additionally, there are no toilets available beneath the surface so plan accordingly, and make sure to wear proper walking shoes.
Hockley has the finest independent cafes and shops
The Hockley district is the place to eat and be seen in Nottingham. Known for its hip cafés, shops, and pubs, it brings the old town up to date. Jamcafé on Heathcoat Street is a notable European-style bar to sit outside and listen to DJs and live music. Also, fuel up your steps by eating at The Pudding Pantry, known for its stacked breakfast portions, including pancakes, meats, and pastries. For the best in independent retail, browse around the chic Cobden Chambers area, which extends through Hockley, Derby Road, and St. James Street.
If you crave more history and a classic pint, book a private guided walking tour through Tripadvisor that features Nottingham Castle and the tales of Robin Hood. For about $173 per adult, the tour takes you on a four to five-hour excursion, plus admission to the castle and the caves. The journey also hits prime spots like Hockley, The Lace Market, and Old Market, among others. It ends at England's oldest inn; Ye Old Trip to Jerusalem (established in 1189).
The best time to visit Nottingham is in the off-season. Summertime may reach up to 80 degrees, however, spring (March to May) and early fall (September to October) are pleasant with day temps in the 50s and 60s. It also rains much of the year, so May seems to be the driest month. Although Nottingham may be a lesser-known town, it delivers a rich history with modern standards.