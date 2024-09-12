Escape London Crowds At England's Most Underrated City Full Of Shops, Food, And History

Never mind the London Underground, Nottingham's City of Caves is the ultimate escape. Located under the city, there are over 800 manmade tunnels that have been discovered. Dating back to the 7th century, the massive underground cave system is considered one of the largest known in the U.K. and the highlight of Nottingham. Carved from delicate, pre-existing sandstone, the highly resilient caverns were used as medieval tanneries, dwellings, and cellars, including an air-raid shelter during WWII.

There are several entryways found throughout Nottingham; however, only a few are open for public viewing. The main access point is located at the base of Garner's Hill steps near the entrance of Nottingham Contemporary. You can get there by bus, train, or tram. Nottingham Train Station is located less than a mile away and is about a 10 to 15-minute walk, or you could take a taxi. Parking is not available at the site. If you travel by car, there are several park and ride options, including Lace Market tram stop and Broadmarsh Bus Station.

City of Caves is open most days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding major winter holidays. Tour times are allocated, so book your tickets in advance. Adults cost about $11, kids, students, and seniors are $10, and children under 5 are free. There's also a family package for approximately $35. Prices while booking may vary online. Additionally, there are no toilets available beneath the surface so plan accordingly, and make sure to wear proper walking shoes.

