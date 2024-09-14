This Unique Cape Verde Island Is An Underrated Beach Escape Full Of Windswept Desert Dunes

Located 385 miles west of mainland Senegal, the volcanic archipelago of Cape Verde is a captivating blend of Portuguese and African cultures. Each island offers a distinct travel experience, from untouched beaches and towering mountains to vast deserts, making Cape Verde an exciting destination for people of all interests and ages.

One of the most enchanting areas of Cape Verde is Boa Vista, the third largest of the 10 islands. Its name, directly translating from Portuguese to ”good view," is a fitting tribute to its rugged natural beauty. Boa Vista — and Cape Verde as a whole — is an underrated, hidden gem travel destination. While the journey from the U.S. can be time-consuming, requiring a connecting flight through major European cities like Lisbon, it'sb well worth the effort. Travelers are rewarded with some spectacular beaches and expansive desert sand dunes that stretch for miles.

Boa Vista has two seasons — dry (November to June), and rainy (July to October) — with year-round temperatures that hover upwards of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. To beat the crowds, consider visiting in the winter months. The island is also particularly windy and a little bit cooler between November and March, making it an ideal time for desert exploration and enjoying water sport activities.

