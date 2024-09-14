This Unique Cape Verde Island Is An Underrated Beach Escape Full Of Windswept Desert Dunes
Located 385 miles west of mainland Senegal, the volcanic archipelago of Cape Verde is a captivating blend of Portuguese and African cultures. Each island offers a distinct travel experience, from untouched beaches and towering mountains to vast deserts, making Cape Verde an exciting destination for people of all interests and ages.
One of the most enchanting areas of Cape Verde is Boa Vista, the third largest of the 10 islands. Its name, directly translating from Portuguese to ”good view," is a fitting tribute to its rugged natural beauty. Boa Vista — and Cape Verde as a whole — is an underrated, hidden gem travel destination. While the journey from the U.S. can be time-consuming, requiring a connecting flight through major European cities like Lisbon, it'sb well worth the effort. Travelers are rewarded with some spectacular beaches and expansive desert sand dunes that stretch for miles.
Boa Vista has two seasons — dry (November to June), and rainy (July to October) — with year-round temperatures that hover upwards of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. To beat the crowds, consider visiting in the winter months. The island is also particularly windy and a little bit cooler between November and March, making it an ideal time for desert exploration and enjoying water sport activities.
Visit Boa Vista's pristine paradise beaches and witness turtles nesting
Anyone seeking a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday will fall in love with Boa Vista, particularly its paradise beaches. Praia de Santa Monica, one of the island's most beautiful beaches, won the Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award for the Best of the Best Beaches in 2018. This largely underdeveloped coastline offers visitors a chance to soak up the sun in an unspoiled setting. Its remote location does mean it can be tricky to get to, making it a particularly special reward for dedicated sun and sea worshippers wanting to avoid crowds at busy beaches. Praia de Santa Monica is best accessed either via an organized tour, or on a rented quad bike or 4x4, both of which can be booked directly via Boa Vista's Tourism Board website. Car rental costs 80 euros ($88) for the day, and quad bike hire is 80 euros ($88) for half a day or 110 euros (around $120) for a full day.
A short stroll from the village of Sal Rei is family-friendly Estoril Beach. Calm, turquoise water and pristine white sand makes it ideal for children to paddle and play in. This is also one of the handful of areas on the island where loggerhead turtles nest between July and October. Wildlife enthusiasts shouldn't miss the opportunity to join a biologist on a Turtle Nesting Night Experience to learn more about this fascinating species. This excursion starts at 7:45 p.m. and costs $73 for adults and $40 for children.
Experience solitude in Boa Vista's otherworldly desert dunes
From Estoril Beach, venture to the Viana desert, a surreal moon-like landscape about a 30-minute drive away from Sal Rei. Formed by powerful winds carrying sand from the Sahara across the ocean before settling on the island, this desert is punctuated with oases and date trees. The large dunes, which change shape daily, offer an ideal place for a dramatic, isolated photo-op. Tripadvisor reviewer Andy M described their Viana desert visit as, "A wonderful way to spend a few hours wandering through sand dunes, à la Lawrence of Arabia ... Walking around the dunes, running down to soft sides and just 'zenning' by sitting alone at the top of the highest dune is an ethereal feeling."
Because this area is protected and monitored by the government, visiting the Viana sand dunes is best done with the help of a local guide. Boa Vista's Tourism Board operates a half-day 4x4 desert tour, including hotel pick-up, for just 90 euros (around $100) for one to two people, or 120 euros ($132) for three to four people. The tour departs twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, and includes visits to several other sites on the island, including an old shipwreck and a historic village. It is important to note that at least one person in your party will need to hold a valid driver's license. The tour can be booked online in euros, which are more widely accepted than the Cape Verdean escudo.