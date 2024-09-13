This Year-Round Destination Boasts Front-Row Views Of Colorado's Iconic Rocky Mountains

Colorado is a beautiful state, full of unique towns and cities, mountains, snow, and plenty of sun. It's the perfect destination for those who love being outdoors and offers many places to partake in your favorite hobbies. Enjoy the sunshine, ski down the slopes, hike, swim, boat, bike, or go horseback riding. There is plenty of freedom. And one place has it all: Telluride.

Advertisement

This mountain destination offers the perfect blend of sun and snow, with 242 sunny days throughout and over 219 inches, or 18 feet, of fluffy snowflakes annually. If you're lucky, you might even stumble across your favorite celebrity, with famous names such as Oprah owning homes in the area. The best time to visit this town depends on what you enjoy doing.

Telluride has its own small airport that gets flights from Denver or Phoenix. You can also take a long, six-hour drive from Denver and check out what else Colorado has to offer along the way (like Ouray, the Switzerland of America). Or fly into Montrose, another beautiful vacation destination, and stay a few days before making the hour-and-a-half drive to Telluride.

Advertisement