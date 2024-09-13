This Year-Round Destination Boasts Front-Row Views Of Colorado's Iconic Rocky Mountains
Colorado is a beautiful state, full of unique towns and cities, mountains, snow, and plenty of sun. It's the perfect destination for those who love being outdoors and offers many places to partake in your favorite hobbies. Enjoy the sunshine, ski down the slopes, hike, swim, boat, bike, or go horseback riding. There is plenty of freedom. And one place has it all: Telluride.
This mountain destination offers the perfect blend of sun and snow, with 242 sunny days throughout and over 219 inches, or 18 feet, of fluffy snowflakes annually. If you're lucky, you might even stumble across your favorite celebrity, with famous names such as Oprah owning homes in the area. The best time to visit this town depends on what you enjoy doing.
Telluride has its own small airport that gets flights from Denver or Phoenix. You can also take a long, six-hour drive from Denver and check out what else Colorado has to offer along the way (like Ouray, the Switzerland of America). Or fly into Montrose, another beautiful vacation destination, and stay a few days before making the hour-and-a-half drive to Telluride.
How to enjoy your time in Telluride in winter and spring
There's so much to do near Telluride. Depending on what you're looking for, there's no right or wrong time of the year to visit. The end of winter and spring are usually snowy, perfect for those wanting to play around in the cold weather or try out winter sports. All of Colorado is known for its amazing skiing and snowboarding, though Aspen and Vail are considered the best. Telluride might not be on the list, but that actually works out. Since Vail and Aspen are so popular, the fee is steep and the lines are long. Telluride, overlooked amongst those enjoying the snow, still has amazing skiing, but with much smaller crowds.
There are also some fun twists on outdoor adventures in Telluride in the winter. You can try your hand at ice fishing, helicopter skiing, fat biking, ice skating, snowshoeing, dog sledding, and even take romantic sleigh rides. If you come during a calmer part of the winter, you can still try your hand at many of the hikes and trails as well, especially if you're prepared and brought winter hiking gear. Or, if it's a little too much cold and snow for you, stay warm by enjoying a great big fire in a vacation home with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Try out some of the hot springs in the area as well. They are a bit of a drive in the snow, but the warm water soaking into your body is definitely worth it when the temperature drops.
Enjoying Telluride in summer and fall
During summer, the weather is warm and pleasant, perfect to get away from stifling heat in other parts of the country. This is the time to try and reach one of the peaks you can see from the center of town. If you enjoy hiking, you can also find several exciting trails, some taking you to alpine lakes. Kayaking, paragliding, and horseback riding are also popular summer adventures near Telluride. Or, if you want a laid-back outdoor vacation, try tubing down the San Miguel River that runs through the town.
In the fall, the weather is a little cooler, and there's a possibility of snow. You also have a chance to see the leaves changing color, and you can still participate in many of the summer activities. Certain adventures, like exploring the town, visiting museums, soaking in nearby hot springs, and relaxing in spas can be enjoyed at any point.
There's also a free gondola ride available throughout most the year, so you can get a bird's-eye-view of the local scenery. In Colorado, there are a total of 54 different 14ers, which are mountains with peaks higher than 14,000 feet above sea level, such as Longs Peak near Denver. Several of these impressive mountains are close to Telluride including Mt. Wilson, Wilson Peak, El, Diente, Mt. Sneffels, and Wisdom Peak.